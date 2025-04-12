Bruins Possess Top-Five Transfer Class in Nation
The UCLA Bruins have been extremely active this offseason in the transfer portal, earning a top ranking in one expert's incoming transfer portal class rankings. Despite losing several key pieces, the Bruin have regrouped with many valuable additions of their own.
College basketball analytics expert Evan Miyakawa ranked the top incoming transfer classes in the country, ranking the Bruins No. 5 amongst the nation's top programs. With several new additions, next year's UCLA team is going to come with expectations and potentially high preseason ranking.
Miyakawa highlighted recent transfer additions, guard Donovan Dent (New Mexico), forward Xavier Booker (Michigan State), and guard Jamar Brown (Kansas City). They were also able to solidify the commitment of San Diego Toreros center Steven Jamerson II, strengthening their post play.
Out of all the Bruin transfers, Dent is the biggest addition. A Riverside native, Dent spent his first three seasons at New Mexico before returning home for his senior year. Dent will likely assumed the point guard position and manage this offense as an elite scorer with tremendous talent.
Even though other programs may have added more or less bodies to their roster, UCLA was given a high grade due to Miyakawa's individual rankings of each player. He rates the Bruin transfers as some of the
The only other Big Ten team that has put together a better portal offseason are the Michigan Wolverines, the program that won the sweepstakes of former Bruins center Aday Mara, who recently entered the portal.
The Wolverines and Bruins are two teams that will got exponentially better with their portal plays. They are similar in the fact that they have relied heavily on the portal to improve their roster. Both programs were sub .500 teams two seasons ago and had major bounce back years in 2024-'25.
The transfer portal will close on Tuesday, April 22, but it is very possible that the Bruins are not done. It seems they have locked up enough guard and post play, but head coach Mick Cronin thrives on a team with strong depth. They may go after one more guard to finish out the offseason.
