Second-Chance Points, Rebounding Will be Crucial for Bruins Down the Stretch
UCLA's rebounding has started to improve this season, and it's come at the right time.
Still in the bottom four of the conference in the category, the Bruins have been solid in offensive rebounding, tied for seventh in the Big Ten in that department at 10.6 per game.
UCLA won the battle of the boards in its latest matchup with Ohio State, 45-34. If it can continue to do that down the stretch, it should set itself up in a good position for the conference tournament.
"[W]e finally outrebounded somebody the other night," said Coach Mick Cronin when he addressed the media on Thursday. "And I think it's why we won was our second-chance points. And it's an area we can continue to improve.
"I thought Aday [Mara] was big on that. And I think Sebastian [Mack] plays a lot; he can do it. Trent [Perry] can definitely do it.
"The problem with our starting lineup is you start two small guards. But we played so many vastly different lineups throughout the game. But when you do get a bigger lineup in there, with a center in there, because Tyler's [Bilodeau] not a center, and Sebastian and Trent, they're bigger than Skyy [Clark] and Dylan [Andrews], and they're capable of rebounding."
UCLA is getting ready for a crucial road trip, starting with a showdown with No. 20 Purdue on Friday.
The Boilermakers are just behind the Bruins in rebounding, averaging 32.4 per game compared to UCLA's 32.5. The Bruins need to take advantage of Purdue's lack of production on the boards, particularly by outworking it for offensive rebounds and giving themselves second-chance opportunities.
UCLA will then take on Northwestern in Evanston on Monday. The Wildcats aren't much better in the rebounding department, averaging just 34.2 on the year. Their defensive rebounding is second-to-last in the Big Ten, which should be extremely beneficial for the Bruins' in their endeavor to gain second-chance opportunities.
The Bruins' regular season will come down to a home matchup against their greatest rival, USC, one of the worst teams in the conference.
The path to win out is there for UCLA. It could very well come down to its rebounding efforts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.