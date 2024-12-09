Bruins Upset Win Bodes Well For Upcoming Gauntlet Schedule
The UCLA Bruins (8-1) played their first true road game on Sunday afternoon and took down the undefeated No.12 Oregon Ducks (9-1), snapping their nine-game win streak to start the season. A game-winning three-pointer from junior guard Dylan Andrews would be the difference in a 73-71 win.
It marks the first ranked win of the season for the Bruins as they will surely enter the top 25 when the latest rankings are released this week. It shows that this team can compete with the nation's best and will be well prepared for their next several games against the nation's best.
The Bruins will take a four-game hiatus from Big Ten play as they will matchup against the Arizona Wildcats (4-4), No. 20 North Carolina (5-4), and No. 7 Gonzaga (7-2) in three of their next four games, ending out the calendar year with the Bulldogs at a neutral site.
In Sunday's win, the Bruins showed resiliency as they trailed by one at halftime and battled in a close game for a majority of the contest. A late surge by the Ducks would put them ahead by one point with 10 seconds left and Andrews hit the game-winning three with 0.4 seconds left.
Even with a late-game crumble, allowing a 10-2 run to the Ducks and nearly falling for the first time in conference play, this team displayed their ability to fight when needed and execute in the biggest moments. The experience they gained from this win is going to pay off for the rest of the month.
The Ducks had beaten No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 9 Alabama already this season. They were no sleeper and have some of the conference's top players and the Bruins hung with them for all 40 minutes. The same can be said when they face off against the Wildcats, Tar Heels and Bulldogs.
Not to mention that there are four Big Ten teams already ranked inside the top 25 with several others previously ranked this season or right on the cusp of that status. When the Bruins restart conference play on Jan. 4th against Nebraska, they will already have faced extreme adversity.
