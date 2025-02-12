Can UCLA's Dailey Bounce Back Amidst Cold Streak?
The UCLA Bruins' seven-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday at the hands of the Illinois Fighting Illinis. After a quiet first half, the Bruins turned it up in the second to win the half but not the game. While junior forward Tyler Bilodeau did his part for UCLA, sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr has fallen cold.
Dailey and Bilodeau have been the Bruins' premier shooters so far this season, both averaging more than 11 points per game. However, after Bilodeau's cold streak, he must have given it to Dailey.
On the Bruins win streak, Dailey was averaging 13 points a game, including two games in which he scored more than 20 points. In his last three games, he has averaged just 7 points. Against the Fighting Illini, Dailey dropped 5 points, with three assists and a steal.
Dailey has been UCLA's breakthrough player this season, giving Coach Mick Cronin options to rest Bilodeau while remaining confident when Dailey is on the court. Overall, from his freshman season to his sophomore, Dailey has improved in his shooting since joining the Bruins.
The sophomore has shot 33.3% inside the paint over the three games, when on the season overall, he has a 52.6% success rate. While the cold streak had not directly impacted the Bruins' season, it could if Dailey can't figure out his shooting ways.
UCLA has a tough schedule remaining, including games against the Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Purdue Boilermakers before its rematch with its crosstown rivals, the USC Trojans. While the USC game is more than two weeks away, the Bruins will need everyone to play at the top of their game as they continue to climb the Big Ten standings.
The Bruins' loss pushes them 2.5 games back from the top of the standings. If Dailey can brush off his cold streak by the end of the week, he and the rest of the Bruins squad could have the chance to get back into the conversation of a Big Ten title, a feat that would serve as a remarkable way to cap off their first season in the conference.
Dailey has another chance to shake off the cobwebs when UCLA travels to take on Indiana.
