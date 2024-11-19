Former UCLA Standout Forging Unlikely Role For NBA Title Contender
Former UCLA Bruins star Peyton Watson was not a known commodity over his first couple of NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets.
And to be quite frank, he still isn't, but that could be changing.
Watson has suddenly forged a very pivotal role on the Nuggets during the 2024-25 campaign, having played in all 12 of the team's games while making five starts.
During that time, Watson is averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over 24.2 minutes per game on 42.2/36.7/75.9 shooting splits.
Sure, his efficiency could stand to improve, but the fact that Denver — a team with championship aspirations — trusts Watson so much is eye-opening.
As a matter of fact, Watson logged five straight double-digit scoring efforts between Nov. 4 and Nov. 15, topping out at 18 points during the Nuggets' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday.
Watson also put together some impressive shooting performances during that stretch, including going 4-for-4 from three-point range in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 10.
But what truly makes Watson so playable for Denver is his defense.
The 22-year-old is quickly developing into one of the most versatile wing defenders in basketball, possessing clear rim-protecting ability (1.4 blocks per 36 minutes) while also being able to effectively guard multiple positions.
Watson spent just one season at UCLA in 2021-22. He played in 32 games but had a very limited role, logging 3.3 points and 2.9 boards across 12.7 minutes a night.
However, his potential was obvious, which was why he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft (he was immediately dealt to the Nuggets) in spite of such limited action on the collegiate level.
Watson is still very raw. That much is clear. But it's also obvious that the Nuggets see that he has a fairly high ceiling, which is why they are giving him so much playing time early in the season.
Denver is in dire need of another reliable piece alongside its well-known quartet of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.
Perhaps Watson could represent that missing piece.
