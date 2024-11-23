Stars of the Game For UCLA in Win Over Cal State Fullerton
UCLA earned itself another blowout win at home on Friday, this time against Cal State Fullerton, which it dominated, 80-47.
It was an all-around team win, as several Bruins scored ijn double figures.
Let's take a look at those who stood out:
G Kobe Johnson
Johnson was clearly the best player in this game, leading the Bruins in not only points (12), but rebounds (six) and assists (five) as well.
He turned in a stellar defensive outing as well, finishing with six steals.
“He’s [Johnson] got great hands," said Bruins coach Mick Cronin after the game. "He and I are working on some things that he’s got to give us from a leadership standpoint, as far as taking care of the ball, being disciplined in his traps. He needs to take everything I say to him to heart and realizing that, like most of the guys on our team, that you don’t have a very big window to make it. You have a very small window. You can’t have blind spots in your game. You’ve got to be able to play great defense without fouling. It's just little things, trying to put more discipline into things that he does.”
G Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey was also a defensive menace in the win, recording three steals and a block. Offensively, he posted 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.
F Tyler Bilodeau
Bilodeau turned in another double-digit scoring outing, this time posting 11 points. He also added four rebounds, two assists and a block.
C Aday Mara
Mara had an impressive bounce-back performance, recording 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks, all in just 13 minutes of play.
G Trent Perry
The freshman guard was excellent on Friday, having registered 10 points, 6 of which came from distance as Perry was a perfect 2-of-2 from 3-point land. He also tallied two rebounds and two assists.
G Dylan Andrews
Andrews also found success from range, making two 3s on six attempts. He finished the game with 8 points, four assists and a rebound.
UCLA will be back in action on Tuesday when it hosts Southern Utah.
