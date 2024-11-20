UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Basketball Presser Quotes, Game Day Prep
The UCLA Bruins (3-1) are preparing for their fourth home game of the year, facing Idaho State (2-3) on Wednesday night. Multiple players, along with Coach Mick Cronin, spoke before the team's practice on Tuesday. It is another opportunity for this team to improve their chemistry and weak areas.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh analyzes a few comments from the Bruins players and head coach on Tuesday prior to their home matchup with the Bengals.
Cronin gave his thoughts on the current state of his team and where they stand in terms of a trusted five-man lineup on the floor in key moments. Cronin said defensively, he knows the five he wants, but on offense, it is still unknown. He has not been impressed with their shooting so far this season.
Along with the lack of shooting, he has seen a lack of leadership within his team. Cronin was asked if he has seen any vocal leaders step up and make their presence known, and he was quoted saying, "Not enough." That must change before Big Ten play starts against Washington in two weeks.
A few players gave their thoughts on the season so far, featuring a pair of first-year Bruins. True freshman Trent Perry and transfer junior forward William Kyle III spoke to the media, and both emphasized the positive impact of winning and the process of getting familiar with a new team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.