UCLA Falling Behind With Five-Star Small Forward

While targeting high school prospects isn't necessarily UCLA's priority anymore, the Bruins had a few key recruits that they were looking to land in the 2026 cycle. One of those was Javonte Floyd, a three-star center who recently committed to the Bruins, and the other was a five-star small forward.

While the Bruins are still in contention to land the five-star prospect, one national recruiting analyst believes that two other schools have overtaken UCLA in the race to win his recruitment.

Bruins Losing Ground on Five-Star Small Forward

Throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Bruins have been targeting Christian Collins, a five-star small forward from St. John Bosco High School in Playa Del Rey, California. Back in November, Collins had announced his top three schools, naming UCLA alongside Kentucky and USC.

While Collins narrowed his list to three options before the early national signing period for the 2026 class, he didn't make a decision last month. His commitment date remains unknown, leading many to believe that any of his final three schools are still in contention to secure his commitment.

However, Rivals' senior national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw believes UCLA has fallen out of the race and recently predicted that Collins' decision will ultimately be between Kentucky and USC.

"Heading into the early signing period, a lot of the momentum I was hearing with Christian Collins was with Kentucky," Shaw wrote. "Speaking with sources, it sounds like the conversations, while still ongoing, have stalled a little."

He continued, "I am told that Kentucky still is in the mix, but recently USC has been brought up some as well. Sources I am speaking with are still watching Kentucky, but they are not as confident in their conversations as they were before the early signing period."

Losing out on Collins would be a big hit to UCLA's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list the 6'8" small forward as the No. 14 overall player nationally, the No. 6 small forward, and the No. 5 prospect out of California.

Just because Shaw predicted his decision would come down to Kentucky and USC doesn't mean UCLA is entirely out of the running for Collins. However, it does indicate that the Bruins have fallen behind in the five-star’s recruitment.

Cronin and his staff have focused on bringing in elite transfer portal players rather than high school talent in recent years, and it appears they will need to continue that approach next offseason if Shaw's prediction proves to be correct.

