Thirty and Thriving: UCLA Championship Season That Started Dynasty

In Westwood, the anticipation had been building for a year.

In the mid-1960s, NCAA rules barred freshmen from varsity competition, forcing first-year players onto separate teams. That left the reigning power of college basketball, the UCLA Bruins men's basketball, in an unusual position during the 1965–66 season.

unknown date & location, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center (33) Lew Alcindor who later became known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The varsity team was trying to maintain the standard established under head coach John Wooden (two national championships in the previous three seasons), while the most talked-about player on campus wasn’t even eligible to join them.

The player now recognized as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was then known to college basketball as Lew Alcindor. At 7-foot-2, the New York native arrived at UCLA with as much attention as any college basketball recruit had ever received.

Mar 29, 1969; Louisville, KY, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA center Lew Alcindor (33) later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action during the 1969 Final Four semi-finals against Drake. UCLA defeated Drake 85-82. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

On the freshman team in 1965–66, Alcindor led UCLA to a 21–0 record, dominating games and practices alike. Stories circulated on campus about varsity players struggling to guard him in scrimmages. The freshman team, many quietly believed, might have been the best team at UCLA.

But under NCAA rules, none of it counted in the standings.

March 22, 1969; Louisville, KY, USA: FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor (33) later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with his father Lewis Alcindor Sr after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 92-72 in the National Championship game at Freedom Hall. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The varsity Bruins, meanwhile, were good but not dominant. UCLA finished the 1965–66 season 18–8 and second in the conference. For most programs, it would have been a strong year. For UCLA, which had entered the season ranked No. 1 after titles in 1964 and 1965, it felt like a step back. The Bruins missed the NCAA tournament entirely.

The absence of Alcindor hung over the season. When the 1966–67 season began, that absence ended.

unknown date & location, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center (33) Lew Alcindor who later became known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

A New Force in Westwood

From the opening game, Alcindor changed the structure of UCLA’s offense - and the way opponents approached the Bruins altogether.

UCLA opened the season with a 105–90 win over the rival USC Trojans, and the difference from the previous year was immediate. The Bruins followed with back-to-back victories against the nationally ranked Duke Blue Devils, reinforcing the sense that the program had regained the edge it had briefly lost.

Mar 23,1968; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor (33) later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar defends against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Charlie Scott (33) during the 1968 NCAA Final Four. UCLA beat North Carolina for the National Championship 78-55. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Alcindor averaged 29.0 points and 15.5 rebounds that season, but numbers only hinted at the effect he had on games. Opponents built entire defensive plans around him. Double-teams became standard. Triple-teams weren’t unusual. It rarely mattered.

His size and reach made him almost impossible to defend near the rim, and his touch around the basket allowed him to score over either shoulder. When defenses collapsed inward, UCLA’s offense opened up around him. Wooden’s system - built on constant movement, passing, and disciplined spacing - suddenly had a center who forced opponents to compress their entire defense.

Unknown date, 1968 & location, USA: FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor (33) later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The result was a team that could score quickly and often.

At the Los Angeles Classic, UCLA defeated Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, and USC - scoring more than 100 points in each game. The Bruins’ tempo and efficiency overwhelmed opponents long before March arrived. As the season progressed, the wins accumulated.

Unknown date & location, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center (33) Lew Alcindor later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) in action against Illinois. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

UCLA won again the next night, and again the week after that. By midseason, the Bruins had moved firmly into the No. 1 ranking. By the end of the regular schedule, they had yet to lose.

Thirty games. Thirty wins.

Dec 17, 1968; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor (33) in action against the Providence Friars at Madison Square Garden during the 1968 Holiday Festival basketball tournament. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The Tournament Run

The 23-team NCAA tournament in 1967 was much smaller than the modern event, but UCLA entered it as the clear favorite.

The Bruins opened with a victory over the Wyoming Cowboys, then defeated the Pacific Tigers to reach the Final Four. There, they faced the Houston Cougars, another strong program trying to challenge UCLA’s dominance. Houston, like most teams that season, had no consistent answer for Alcindor.

Mar 22, 1969; Louisville, KY, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor who later became known as Kareen Abdul-Jabbar reacts after winning the 1969 NCAA National Championship 92-72 over the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The Bruins advanced to the national championship game against the Dayton Flyers. Dayton had reached the final through a physical defensive style that had slowed other opponents. Against UCLA, it proved difficult to sustain.

When the game ended, UCLA had completed a perfect 30–0 season and secured another national championship for Wooden’s program.

Dec 1968; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center (33) Lew Alcindor later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action against against Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

A Player Who Changed the Rules

Alcindor’s impact on college basketball extended beyond wins and championships.

His ability to dunk consistently over defenders, which was still relatively rare in organized college play at the time, became a defining feature of UCLA’s offense. The shot was efficient, difficult to block, and increasingly common whenever Alcindor caught the ball near the rim.

Mar 23,1968; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor (33) later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Charlie Scott (33) during the 1968 NCAA Final Four. UCLA beat North Carolina for the National Championship 78-55. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Before the following season, the NCAA banned dunking entirely.

Officially, the rule cited safety concerns and a desire to reduce advantages tied to height. Around the sport, however, it quickly gained a different nickname: the “Lew Alcindor Rule.” The ban remained in place for nearly a decade.

Mar 20, 1969; Louisville, KY, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor (33) later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action against Drake Bulldogs forward Dale Teeter (4) and guard Don Draper (32) during the 1969 Men's Final Four semifinals at Freedom Hall. The Bruins defeated the Bulldogs 85-82. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The Foundation of a Dynasty

The 1967 championship did not stand alone. Instead, it became part of the most dominant era in the history of college basketball.

Under John Wooden, the UCLA Bruins men's basketball team would go on to win six consecutive national titles after 1967, contributing to a run of 10 championships in 12 seasons from 1964 to 1975.

Jan 1972; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Kareem Abdul- Jabbar (33) formerly known as Lew Alcindor in action against the Boston Celtics during the 1971-72 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Alcindor himself would lead UCLA to three straight national championships from 1967 through 1969, earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors each year before moving on to a professional career that would make him one of basketball’s most decorated figures.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA championships, six league MVP awards, and finished his career as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer for nearly four decades. But the turning point in that career - and in UCLA’s dynasty - came during that first varsity season.

Jan 1972; Milwaukee, WS, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center (33) Kareem Abdul- Jabbar formerly known as Lew Alcindor in action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1971-72 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images Copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

After a year spent dominating quietly on the freshman team, Lew Alcindor stepped onto the varsity floor in 1966 and reshaped college basketball almost immediately.

Thirty games later, UCLA had another championship, and the dynasty had fully begun.