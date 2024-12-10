UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Ranked Once Again and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh updates the latest AP rankings in men's college basketball and how the Bruins have regained their top 25 status and breaks down their extremely tough upcoming schedule.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins earned a massive, season-defining win on Sunday afternoon, going on the road to defeat the No.12 Oregon Ducks (9-1) by a score of 73-71 with a near buzzer-beater three-point bank shot. Nonetheless, the Bruins earned the win and are ranked once again after starting the year at No. 22.
The Bruins are now ranked No. 24 overall in the country after upsetting the Ducks, and it is well deserved as they have won seven straight following their lone loss of the season. The Bruins lost their national status in just their second game of the year when they fell to New Mexico.
It will be a tough test the rest of December to see if the Bruins will keep that top 25 ranking and climb up into the top 20 or top 15 as they will face some of the nation's best teams over the coming weeks. Taking a small four-game break from Big Ten play will feature historically dominant programs.
The Bruins will start with the Arizona Wildcats (4-4), who started the year as a top-10 team but have found early struggles. Regardless, the talent on the floor is top-notch in the nation, and it will be a tough game for the Bruins, no doubt.
Following the Wildcats, the Bruins will return home to play Prairie View A&M, which should be a good tune-up game for their next two matchups. The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4) just lost their national ranking as they have seen early struggles as well, but still possess extreme talent.
The Bruins will face the Tar Heels on a neutral site and will need to bring their best against a team that has top talent. They will then turn around and play No. 8 Gonzaga a week later to end out the calendar year. That should be their toughest game to this point just before consistent Big Ten play starts.
