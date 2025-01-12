UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Solving Bruins' Recent Struggles
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-5) have hit a wall midway through the season, continuing to struggle with another disappointing loss that came at the hands of the Maryland Terrapins (12-4). The sense of urgency is at an all-time high as this Bruins needs to make corrections as fast as possible.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh provides a few resolutions for the struggling Bruins, currently on a three-game losing streak. If this team wants to compete at the top of the Big Ten, there are multiple areas they must improve in.
You can watch the episode below:
The most glaring issue that has plagued the Bruins all season but has reared its ugly head the most over the past three games has been their struggles to shoot the ball well. UCLA ranks 13th in the Big Ten in field goal percentage at 46.1%.
3-point shooting has been an even struggle of late as the Bruins have made just 12 for their last 66 from downtown in the past three games, good for a measly 18%. Their free throw percentage has also been very disappointing at 69.4%, the fourth worst in the conference.
Besides spending more time in the gym, there are not too many other ways to improve shooting woes besides maximizing their amount of quality shots. UCLA will need to put extra emphasis on ball rotation, floor spacing, and finding the most ideal shots to give them the best chance at success.
For a team that was beyond sensational on the defensive end all season long has allowed above their allowed average each of the past three games.
The Bruins were allowing 58.6 points per game before their losing streak began and have now given up an average of 79.6 points per game over their last three contests, including a 94-point performance from the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines earlier this week.
Turnovers were an early season issue that the Bruins worked to improve on before they went through this current three-game skid. In those last three games, UCLA has turned the ball over a total of 42 times, a major reason for their recent struggles.
Ball security is a high priority for any team in basketball, but the Bruins must improve their passing and communication to limit the amounts of giveaways they have. Turnovers lead to less possessions and double the opportunities to score for the opponent, something must be done about that issue.
The Bruins will have an opportunity to solve these problems on Monday night when they travel to play the Rutgers Scarlett Knights (8-8). There is no better opportunity for the Bruins to take advantage of another team on a three-game losing streak.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.