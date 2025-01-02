UCLA Forward Likely to Miss Nebraska Game
No. 15 UCLA is preparing to pick back up with Big Ten play this weekend when it takes on Nebraska on the road.
The Bruins will be the superior team in this matchup but could be at a disadvantage as one of their key rotational pieces is expected to miss Saturday's contest.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin said on Thursday that junior forward William Kyle III is "probably out Saturday."
Kyle missed UCLA's last game against Gonzaga and underwent successful surgery for what was an undisclosed injury.
The veteran forward transferred to UCLA this past offseason after spending his first two collegiate seasons at South Dakota State.
Through 12 games this season, Kyle has averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Last season, Kyle averaged 13.1 points per game and 6.6 rebounds while making 24 starts in 35 appearances. He also averaged 1.6 blocks per game.
Kyle made the All-Summit First Team for his 2024 campaign and was named the Summit Defensive Player of the Year as well as the MVP of the Summit Tournament, which his team won. The Jack Rabbits also won the regular-season conference title.
Kyle was one of six players to transfer to UCLA last offseason. The Bruins had also landed junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr., junior guard Skyy Clark, senior guard Kobe Johnson and redshirt senior guard Dominick Harris.
The first-year Bruin has averaged just 12.2 minutes a game so far this season, not even half of what he averaged in each of his two seasons at Southern Dakota.
Perhaps that changes down the road as matchups start to become more important with conference play. But that also depends on his health, of course.
Cronin said Kyle is "hopeful" for the Bruins' home game against Michigan on Tuesday.
The Bruins haven't had to deal with injuries much so far this season. And fortunately for them, it doesn't seem like Kyle's absence will be all that long.
Saturday's game is set for 11 a.m. PST, 2 p.m. EST at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Should UCLA win, it will extend its conference start to 3-0 in what is just its first season in the Big Ten.
