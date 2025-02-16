UCLA's Cronin Harps on Team's Ability to Finish Games
The UCLA Bruins (19-7, 10-5) found a split on the road this week, falling to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday before earning a key road win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday. Between the two games, the Bruins were involved in polar opposite endings with an emphasis on finishing contests the right way.
The Bruins played two very different games down the stretch during their two-game road trip, featuring one come-from-behind attempt and another when leading by multiple possessions in the final minute.
In Tuesday's loss to Illinois, UCLA nearly climbed back from a 16-point deficit in the final 5 minutes but fell just short in the final possessions. It responded on Friday night with a close victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, nearly fizzling a 7-point lead with less than a minute to play.
Several clutch shots were hit down the stretch against the Illini to climb back into the game, but the Bruins missed multiple key free throws against the Hoosiers to make it a much closer contest than it should have been. Each one of these end-game situations are learning points for the NCAA Tournament.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin spoke to the media following the win over the Hoosiers, giving credit to his guys for their fightback against the Illini. He knows they must play better down the stretch when holding a lead.
"I told these guys for the last two [games], even if we'd have come back and beat Illinois, it was good practice for us the other night to be down and have to execute trying to make a comeback," Cronin said. "You're in that situation in March, we did a great job of that. We didn't get the dub, but we did a great job. Tonight, we got to learn how to play with the lead. You can watch film on both of those when we get home."
The Bruins will return home to face the Minnesota Gophers (12-12, 4-9) on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion. We will see from their response in either aspect if they are able to control a late lead or make a surge in the final minutes to draw out a comeback victory.
