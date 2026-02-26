Talented 2027 Quarterback Eyeing UCLA Visit

While UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff are looking to upgrade nearly every position on their roster in the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Bruins have been focusing on their top quarterback targets as of late.

Over the last few weeks, UCLA has made progress with several talented 2027 signal-callers, including a three-star in-state prospect who is reportedly expected to take a visit with the Bruins at some point this spring.

UCLA Expected to Host 3-Star 2027 Quarterback for Spring Visit

Throughout the offseason, UCLA has been targeting Brody Rudnicki, a three-star quarterback from Folsom High School in Folsom, California. Although the Bruins still haven’t officially offered him, there is mutual interest on both sides.

Several Division I programs are pursuing Rudnicki, and he recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that he has scheduled unofficial spring visits with some of his top schools, including UCLA.

“I’m going to Washington March 7-8, BYU March 27th, Oregon State April 3rd, Oregon April 4th and Utah April 11th,” Rudnicki told Biggins. “I’m also going to UCLA and Cal but still working out dates for those two.”

Rudnicki is one of the more interesting quarterbacks in the 2027 class. He was a backup at Folsom during his junior season, playing behind four-star 2026 signal-caller and BYU signee Ryder Lyons, and he started only two games. Still, he made the most of his limited opportunities, finishing his 2025 campaign with more than 1,000 total yards and 17 touchdowns.

Despite his lack of playing time, Rudnicki has established himself as one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 758 overall player nationally, the No. 50 quarterback, and the No. 82 prospect in the state of California.

With a strong senior season in 2026 as Folsom’s starter, Rudnicki will likely see his national ranking rise further, and there’s a strong chance he’ll finish the 2027 cycle rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the class.

As of now, Rudnicki’s recruitment is relatively wide open, and with a strong spring visit, UCLA should be able to significantly improve its standing with the three-star quarterback, especially if he leaves Westwood with an offer.

While the Bruins will face competition from several programs for Rudnicki, if they can impress him during his spring visit and continue to strengthen their relationship with him in the coming months, UCLA will likely cement its status as a contender for one of the top in-state quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

