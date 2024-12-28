What Opposing Coach Had to Say About UCLA-Gonzaga
No. 22 UCLA is gearing up for what will be one of its toughest games of the season when it faces No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few finds himself in a familiar position: preparing for a marquee matchup against a storied opponent. Saturday's showdown will be a game brimming with intensity and implications for the NCAA Tournament.
Few has been candid about the challenge awaiting his team.
"We’ve got to get at least a sweat in on Christmas Day to start getting ready," he said after Gonzaga’s win against Bucknell. "It’s going to be a really, really physical game. UCLA is playing really hard. They know defense, they’re keeping scores down, turning guys over.”
Few drew comparisons to Gonzaga’s recent battle with UConn, emphasizing the physicality and discipline that UCLA brings under Coach Mick Cronin.
"It’s going to be a real physical challenge, much like the UConn game," Few noted.
Despite UCLA incorporating several young international players into their rotation, Few believes the Bruins have adjusted well.
"I think most of his team, by and large, has been able to do that," Few said. "They added the young freshmen — all of them from overseas — which was probably a hard adjustment for some of those guys. But this team definitely has the Mick Cronin feel to it."
Few also highlighted the significance of the Gonzaga-UCLA rivalry, which has delivered some of the most memorable moments in college basketball history.
"It’s a good series for us," Few said. "It’s certainly what TV wants to see, what fans want to see. And this year, it’s another one of those high-level games that’ll help [NCAA Tournament] seeding and all that. It doesn’t hurt you in any way, shape, or form."
Bulldogs senior guard Nolan Hickman echoed his coach’s sentiments, expressing excitement about the upcoming clash.
"It’s always a rumble, man," Hickman said with a grin. "It’s always a good time playing against UCLA. All my guys are looking forward to it. This Christmas break was good to rejuvenate, clear our minds, and get right back to it. And this is the perfect game to come back to, I feel like. So we’re ready."
As the Bulldogs and Bruins prepare to take the court, fans can expect another chapter in a rivalry that has consistently delivered drama and high-stakes basketball. For Few and Cronin, it’s an opportunity to test themselves against a top-tier opponent — and to set the tone for the rest of the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.