3 Key Observations from UCLA’s Statement Triumph

The Bruins are rounding into form as the regular season winds down. UCLA manhandled Washington, 82-67, in a decisive fashion.

UCLA is now the clear favorite to win the Big Ten. The Bruins sit at 16-0 in conference play with only USC and Wisconsin remaining on the schedule. The biggest takeaway from this game was that UCLA continues to improve in areas that previously caused concern.

Gianna Kneepkens is Quietly UCLA's Best Player

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens proved to be UCLA’s most efficient scorer. She went 7-for-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. It is clear she will be a major piece in UCLA’s postseason push if she can sustain this.

Since transferring from Utah, Kneepkens has lived up to expectations. If she sustains this level of shooting throughout the NCAA Tournament, UCLA will be difficult to beat. While UConn presents a formidable challenge, Kneepkens’ perimeter scoring addresses a weakness that hurt the Bruins in last year’s tournament exit.

Turnovers Issues Need to Stop

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Addie Deal (7) and guard Journey Houston (8) as she drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA committed 14 turnovers in the win. The primary contributors were Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez . Betts had three, which can be somewhat excused given the constant double teams she faces. However, Jaquez’s four turnovers are more concerning.

Turnovers remain UCLA’s biggest weakness. Washington had 15 of its own, but it is clear they are not on the level as UCLA talent-wise. Against stronger competition in March, the Bruins must take better care of the basketball. Costly mistakes will not go unpunished against the best.

Angela Dugalic is Underrated

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Angela Dugalic delivered one of her stronger performances of the season. She finished with 10 points on 2-for-6 shooting, along with four rebounds and four assists. Most notably, she went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Her ability to draw contact and convert at the line will be critical in postseason play.

Sienna Betts has also shown growth this season. However, Dugalic appears to be the more consistent interior defender and offensive playmaker at this stage. She maximizes her minutes, which is a significant boost to UCLA’s depth.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, the Bruins delivered a solid performance. While there were no truly spectacular individual outings, it was a complete team effort. UCLA is improving at the right time, but if it hopes to capture both a Big Ten title and a national championship, it must continue to tighten up its ball security and maintain defensive intensity.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .