Skip to main content
Elite SF Justin Edwards Picks Up UCLA Men's Basketball Offer After Announcing Top 7

Elite SF Justin Edwards Picks Up UCLA Men's Basketball Offer After Announcing Top 7

The top class of 2023 prospect had announced Kentucky, Auburn, Kansas at the end of April but now has the Bruins to consider as well.

(Photo Courtesy of Justin Edwards/Twitter)

The top class of 2023 prospect had announced Kentucky, Auburn, Kansas at the end of April but now has the Bruins to consider as well.

One of the top recruits in the nation already narrowed down his list of contenders, but that didn't keep the Bruins from shooting their shot.

Class of 2023 small forward Justin Edwards picked up an offer from UCLA men's basketball on Sunday night, less than a week after he announced his list of seven semifinalists. Edwards said on April 28 that he was down to Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Villanova, Maryland, Kansas and the NBA G League.

Edwards had offers from UConn, DePaul, Georgetown, LSU, Marquette, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Seton Hall, South Carolina, St. John's, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech before he cut down his list, and it remains to be seen which side UCLA falls on.

Some of the schools Edwards is considering are in the midst of some turnover, though, with Villanova and Maryland both entering their first year with a new coach and Kentucky and Tennessee each employing coaches in their mid-60s. Kentucky also lost their top recruiting assistant coach when Jai Lucas took a job at Duke on April 29.

Edwards has taken an unofficial visit to Maryland and official visits to Kentucky and Tennessee, while also receiving multiple in-home visits from Kentucky coach John Calipari.

With Edwards hailing from Philadelphia, Villanova certainly has the proximity advantage over every other program, but UCLA currently has the advantage of being the only West Coast school still in on his recruitment.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-foot-7 Edwards led Imhotep Charter (PA) to a 29-4 record as a junior this season, and he has since gone on to standing out for Team Final on the Nike EYBL circuit. Edwards is one of the top scorers so far this spring season, ranking No. 2 in points per possession with 1.14.

During the first evaluation period in Orlando at the beginning of April, Edwards averaged 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 block per game for Team Final. One of Edwards' teammates on Team Final that weekend was forward Jack Seidler, a high school senior who recently committed to UCLA as a preferred walk-on.

Edwards is a consensus five-star prospect and No. 1 player in Pennsylvania. The 247Sports Composite has Edwards pegged as the No. 6 small forward in the nation and No. 10 prospect in his class.

UCLA had two class of 2023 shooting guard targets commit elsewhere on Sunday, with local prospect Dusty Stromer committing to Gonzaga and Midwest product Rayvon Griffith committing to Cincinnati. With Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, David Singleton, Jules Bernard and Amari Bailey all likely to leave the program before the 2023-2024 season, coach Mick Cronin will have to cobble together his largest recruiting class yet.

Edwards is one of a handful of elite recruits UCLA is still in on, with five-star power forward Ron Holland, five-star power forward KJ Evans, five-star shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter, five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, four-star forward Andrej Stojakovic and four-star forward Milan Momcilovic standing out as the top targets remaining.

Without a commit for that 2023 class, though, the Bruins will need to start closing on some of those recruits sooner rather than later.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

FRtSI_VVsAAbjn4
Women's Basketball

In-State Guard Morgan Cheli Earns UCLA Women's Basketball Offer

By Sam Connon1 hour ago
4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Football

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Fly Off Board at NFL Draft, More Men's Basketball Clarity

By Sam Connon12 hours ago
FCE0D251-EC09-4452-AEA7-04F3F71D6492
Baseball

UCLA Baseball Sweeps Arizona State, Closes Series With Another Offensive Onslaught

By Sam ConnonMay 1, 2022
FRtF1NNWYAADLXS
Men's Basketball

Local Guard Dusty Stromer Commits to Gonzaga Over UCLA Men's Basketball

By Sam ConnonMay 1, 2022
Harrison_Charles_20220311_vsUSC_DL_1
Baseball

UCLA Baseball Stages Comeback to Secure Series Win Over Arizona State

By Benjamin RoyerApr 30, 2022
USATSI_15221376
Football

Qwauntrezz Knight, Alec Anderson Among UCLA Players to Sign UDFA Deals After NFL Draft

By Sam ConnonApr 30, 2022
22C825E8-7EC7-46EE-B14D-C09A65B6C295
Football

Las Vegas Raiders Select UCLA Running Back Brittain Brown in 7th Round of NFL Draft

By Sam ConnonApr 30, 2022
USATSI_15275439
Football

Los Angeles Rams Select UCLA Safety Quentin Lake in 6th Round of NFL Draft

By Sam ConnonApr 30, 2022