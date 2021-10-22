Four UCLA Men's Basketball Alumni Named to NBA's 75th Anniversary Team

The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary ahead of the 2021-2022 season, and it is tipping things off by announcing a list of the best players ever to take the court in the Association.

UCLA men's basketball, which has produced the fourth-most first round picks in NBA history, had a few representatives on the list, which was released in three parts Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Media members, team representatives and former players came together to vote on the top 75 players in league history, although the list was extended to 76 due to a tie.

The result was four of the 76 honored players hailing from Westwood – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Reggie Miller, Bill Walton and Russell Westbrook.

Abdul-Jabbar and Walton were holdovers from the 50th anniversary team released back in 1996. Miller, who retired in 2005, and Westbrook, who is still active with the Los Angeles Lakers, were two of the 25 new players added to the pantheon of professional basketball greats this time around.

Some other UCLA greats and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers who did not make the cut were Gail Goodrich, Jamaal Wilkes and Marques Johnson.

Here is what NBA.com had to say about each of the former Bruins who were honored this week.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

UCLA, 1965-1969

Milwaukee Bucks, 1969-1975

Los Angeles Lakers, 1975-1989

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is perhaps the most accomplished player in NBA history, collecting Rookie of the Year honors, six NBA MVPs, two Finals MVPs and six NBA titles. He was one of the most consistent players in league history and still stands as the game's all-time leading scorer.



Born Lew Alcindor, he converted from Catholicism to Islam before the 1971-72 season and took the name Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which means “noble, powerful servant.”



Was perhaps best known for his signature shot, the sky hook. Abdul-Jabbar himself once labeled the shot "unsexy," but it became one of the most effective weapons in all of sports.

Reggie Miller

UCLA, 1983-1987

Indiana Pacers, 1987-2005

Reggie Miller is one of the premier 3-point shooters in NBA history and owned most of the major records from that distance upon his retirement in 2005. He was adept at coming off screens from various spots on the floor and was known as "Miller Time" for his heroic play down the stretch of games.



Despite the league-wide emphasis on the 3-point shot after his retirement, Miller still ranks third all-time in career 3-pointers made – after fellow Hall of Famer Ray Allen and current Golden State star Stephen Curry – with 2,560.

Bill Walton

UCLA, 1970-1974

Portland Trailblazers, 1974-1979

San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers, 1979-1985

Boston Celtics, 1985-1988

An elite defender, passer, and rebounder, Bill Walton entered the NBA as one of the most highly anticipated talents in league history after a sterling NCAA career at UCLA. Walton scored, passed, intimidated, hustled, and played the role of leader with the best centers of his day.

Russell Westbrook

UCLA, 2006-2008

Oklahoma City Thunder, 2008-2019

Houston Rockets, 2019-2020

Washington Wizards, 2020-2021

Los Angeles Lakers, 2021-pres.

Russell Westbrook is one of the most dynamic players the league has ever seen. The 6-foot-3 point guard is no stranger to the NBA’s record books, largely due to his combination of scoring, playmaking and ability to attack the glass.



The electrifying star is perhaps the most athletic point guard of all time. His high intensity helped him win two scoring titles (2015, '17) and lead the league in assists three times.

The entire NBA 75th Anniversary team can be seen here.

