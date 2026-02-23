UCLA Makes Top 8 For Elite 2027 Running Back

The success that new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have found on the 2027 recruiting trail in recent weeks can’t be overstated, as the Bruins continue to make significant progress with several of their top targets in the class.

In the past week alone, three elite 2027 prospects have named UCLA a finalist in their recruitment, including a four-star running back from Massachusetts who recently added the Bruins to his top eight schools.

4-Star 2027 Running Back Names UCLA in Top 8

On Feb. 20, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Isaiah Rogers, a four-star running back from Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, had named UCLA as one of his top eight schools along with Georgia, Indiana, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, UNC, and Virginia Tech.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Isaiah Rogers is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’11 210 RB from Springfield, MA is ranked as the No. 4 RB in the 2027 Rivals300⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/mDWvUOz1sH pic.twitter.com/rQubXM0WZs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 20, 2026

Rogers is the third 2027 prospect to name UCLA as a finalist in his recruitment over the past week, joining four-star Dane Weber, who included the Bruins in his top eight, and four-star safety Gavin Williams, who included the Bruins in his top five.

UCLA entered Rogers’ recruitment relatively late, having only offered him on Jan. 29. Still, Chesney and his staff have worked quickly to establish themselves as a contender in his recruitment, and their efforts have appeared to pay off.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Springfield Central star is one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class and is coming off an impressive junior season, where, according to MaxPreps, he recorded 986 rushing yards, 373 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns.

Chesney and his staff are looking to land at least one talented running back in the 2027 cycle, and Rogers would be a massive addition to the Bruins’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 114 overall player in the country, the No. 7 running back, and the No. 2 prospect in Massachusetts.

Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) catches a pass for a touchdown as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Abram Wright (11) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While UCLA has made Rogers’ top eight, the Bruins will face stiff competition from his other seven finalists. As it stands today, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State as the frontrunner in the four-star running back’s recruitment, but a lot can change in the coming months.

Rogers hasn’t scheduled any official visits for the spring, and there’s currently no timeline for his commitment. If UCLA can continue making progress and get him out to Westwood at some point this season, the Bruins should be well-positioned to land one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .