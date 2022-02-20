Johnny Juzang, Cody Riley Out For UCLA Men's Basketball Against Washington

The Bruins will be facing the Huskies shorthanded.

Forward Cody Riley has been ruled out of No. 13 UCLA men's basketball's (18-5, 10-4 Pac-12) game against Washington on Saturday night, per a UCLA spokesperson. Guard Johnny Juzang was also labeled as unlikely to play due to hip soreness.

No reason was given for Riley's absence, however.

Juzang, Riley, guard Tyger Campbell and forward Kenny Nwuba all did not come out of the tunnel with the rest of their team for the final shootaround and layup lines. Juzang eventually emerged in sweats and warmups, hanging below the hoop with the team managers, while Nwuba came out a few minutes later and joined as a full participant.

Riley was the next Bruin to take the court, and he was a full participant as well despite being ruled out. Campbell – who missed Thursday's game against Washington State due to a one-game suspension for breaking team rules – was the final player to join the team, and he joined in fully as well.

Center Myles Johnson replaced Riley in the starting lineup Thursday, so technically UCLA will only be missing one starter in Juzang.

Juzang is the Bruins' leading scorer this season, averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on 45.1% shooting from the field and 39.0% shooting from deep. UCLA has played two games without Juzang earlier in the season while he was asymptomatic in COVID-19 protocols, and they won both games against Stanford and Cal.

Riley suffered a sprained MCL in the season opener on Nov. 9 against Cal State Bakersfield, and he missed the Bruins' next eight games before their four-week COVID-19 hiatus. Riley is averaging 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field since making his return from injury.

UCLA went 7-1 without Riley in the fall.

Johnson will again start in Riley's place, and guard Jaylen Clark will take Juzang's spot. Clark started in place of Campbell on Thursday and put up career-highs across the board with 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Guard/forward Johnny Juzang, guard Jules Bernard and Campbell will hold down the other three spots in the starting five.

UCLA and Washington are set to tip off just after 7 p.m.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated