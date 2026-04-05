3 Ways UCLA Can Beat South Carolina in Title Match

With UCLA now set to face South Carolina in the national championship game, it is time to examine three potential paths the Bruins can take to defeat the Gamecocks.

This matchup will not be easy for UCLA — that goes without saying. South Carolina defeated previously unbeaten UConn in the Final Four by 14 points, proving just how dangerous the Gamecocks can be. Because of that, UCLA will need several things to go right in order to come away with the win.

Let Lauren Betts be Lauren Betts

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots the ball against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts has clearly been UCLA’s most dominant player throughout the tournament. Her performance against Texas was one of the primary reasons the Bruins reached the championship game in the first place. When Betts is playing at a high level, UCLA becomes extremely difficult to stop.

However, Betts will have a major challenge waiting for her in Madina Okot, South Carolina's center, who has been outstanding this season. Okot is averaging 13 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting 58.1% from the field. Standing at 6-foot-6, she could provide South Carolina with a strong defensive presence in the paint against Betts.

Single Digit Turnovers

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) reacts during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another major factor for UCLA will be turnovers, which have been the Bruins’ biggest Achilles’ heel throughout the tournament. In the Final Four against Texas, UCLA committed 23 turnovers, with Gabriela Jaquez leading the team with six.

If UCLA cannot limit those mistakes, it could easily cost the Bruins the championship. Considering UCLA enters the game as a 3.5-point underdog, there is very little margin for error. If the Bruins hope to maintain control throughout the game, they must keep their turnovers well below double digits.

UCLA Needs 3PT Shooting

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) shoots the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The final key is three-point shooting. Throughout the tournament, UCLA has struggled to consistently get its perimeter offense going. Instead, the Bruins have relied heavily on Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic to generate points in the paint.

For UCLA to truly unlock its offense, Gabriela Jaquez and Gianna Kneepkens will need to set the tone from beyond the arc. If they can get hot early, it will stretch South Carolina’s defense and create more space for Betts to dominate inside.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to the media from Mortgage Matchup Center on April 4, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has the talent necessary to win this game. The biggest question is whether the Bruins can play to their strengths while limiting costly mistakes.

If they can do that, UCLA will give itself a real chance to bring home a national championship.