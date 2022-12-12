Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Climbs Again Ahead of Ranked Matchups

With some of the season's biggest games right around the corner, the Bruins continued to ride their momentum through the rankings.

UCLA men's basketball (8-2) went from No. 19 up to No. 16 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 606 points – up from 479 points from a week ago – and thus reached their highest ranking since the Nov. 14 poll.

It was a relatively quiet week for UCLA, with the team only playing one game due to final exams. The Bruins struggled at times in the first half, but ultimately beat Denver 87-64 at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

UCLA stayed put at No. 14 in the NET Rankings after debuting there on Dec. 5, and they currently stand at No. 8 in the KenPom and No. 5 in the BARTHAG.

There was plenty of change at the top of the AP Poll, with Alabama's win over then-No. 1 Houston sparking several major shifts. The Crimson Tide went to No. 4, while the Cougars fell to No. 5.

Purdue took over at No. 1 for the first time this season, while Virginia moved up to No. 2 and UConn went to No. 3.

Arizona is still the Pac-12's highest-ranked team at No. 9, moving up one spot from last week. The Wildcats made up for their upset loss to Utah last week with a double-digit win over No. 14 Indiana.

UCLA has two games on the slate this week, and both are against ranked teams.

Maryland's undefeated season came to a close with a pair of tight losses to Wisconsin and No. 6 Tennessee, bumping them from No. 13 to No. 20. The Bruins and Terrapins will face off in College Park on Wednesday.

On Saturday, UCLA will face Kentucky on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Wildcats climbed from No. 16 to No. 13, with their only game being a 10-point win over Yale at home.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Purdue (10-0), 1508 points (27 first-place votes)

2. Virginia (8-0), 1476 (19)

3. UConn (11-0), 1466 (15)

4. Alabama (8-1), 1326

5. Houston (9-1), 1224

6. Tennessee (9-1), 1189 (1)

7. Texas (7-1), 1173

8. Kansas (9-1), 1165

9. Arizona (8-1), 1096

10. Arkansas (9-1), 1029

11. Baylor (7-2), 881

12. Duke (10-2), 840

13. Kentucky (7-2), 688

14. Indiana (8-2), 622

15. Gonzaga (7-3), 621

16. UCLA (8-2), 606

17. Mississippi State (9-0), 497

18. Illinois (7-3), 517

19. Auburn (8-1), 453

20. Maryland (8-2), 414

21. TCU (8-1), 270

22. Wisconsin (8-2), 255

23. Ohio State (7-2), 187

24. Virginia Tech (10-1), 109

25. Miami (FL) (10-1), 100

Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary's 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated