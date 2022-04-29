Out-of-State Forward Milan Momcilovic Picks Up UCLA Men's Basketball Offer

The Bruins are continuing to build out their board for the upcoming recruiting cycle, venturing into new territory to pursue an elite Midwest forward.

Still committless for their 2023 class, UCLA men’s basketball offered forward Milan Momcilovic on Thursday, he announced on Twitter. Associate head coach Darren Savino visited Momcilovic, seemingly offering the Pewaukee High School (WI) junior in-person.

Creighton, Iowa State, Marquette, Miami, Minnesota, Northwestern, Virginia and Xavier had all joined the hunt for the 6-foot-8 post’s commitment before the Bruins offered Momcilovic.

Momcilovic’s recruitment has been kickstarted just in the past month, with nearly all of his offers coming in since the first evaluation period. His second national outing with Team Herro led to even more interest, and now the Bruins are officially on board for the recruit.

Former UCLA forward Kevon Looney is the last prospect the Bruins reeled in from Wisconsin back in 2014, and they have only sent two offers to players from that state in the past seven cycles. If Momcilovic decides to follow in the Golden State Warriors big man’s footsteps, he would become the second high-profile player from the state to choose UCLA in the past decade.

According to the 247Sports Composite and ESPN, Momcilovic is a four-star forward and holds similar rankings on both services as the consensus No. 1 player in Wisconsin. In the 247Sports Composite, the Pewaukee star is ranked as the No. 6 power forward in the nation and No. 41 overall player in his class. On ESPN, Momcilovic is ranked No. 10 at his position and No. 51 in his class.

Momcilovic has won the Woodland Conference Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons, leading Pewaukee to back-to-back state championships in the process.



During the Nike EYBL event on April 9, 247Sports’ Dushawn London observed and gave a small scouting report for Momcilovic, whom he considered to have “one of the top performances of the day.”

“Momcilovic showed off his offensive skill set shooting 6-8 from three, great footwork, played out of the post, and made good reads,” London wrote. “Momcilovic isn’t the greatest athlete but his offensive skill set more than makes up for it.”

UCLA is currently recruiting a variety of forwards in the class of 2023. Kwame Evans Jr., Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis and Andrej Stojakovic are all traditional forwards the Bruins have sent offers out to and are still uncommitted.

Current Bruins’ sophomore forward Mac Etienne and incoming forward Adem Bona could hypothetically still be on UCLA’s roster by the time Momcilovic could arrive in Westwood, but Cronin could move to the transfer portal to help fill currently open scholarship spots with more forwards or posts.

