Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Sneak By Akron, Set to Face Scrappy St. Mary's

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Sneak By Akron, Set to Face Scrappy St. Mary's

March Madness started out with a scare for UCLA, as the Bruins narrowly beat Akron to survive another day in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

(Bleav Podcast Network)

March Madness started out with a scare for UCLA, as the Bruins narrowly beat Akron to survive another day in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA men's basketball's win over Akron in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night, from why it got so close to what the Bruins can learn from their mistakes moving forward. Sam and Travis also took a look ahead to the matchup with Akron set for Saturday night and talked about what it would take for the Bruins to advance to their fifth Sweet 16 in nine years.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

USATSI_17918192
Men's Basketball

Mick Cronin, Logan Johnson Set to Reunite in UCLA-St. Mary's NCAA Tournament Matchup

By Benjamin Royer4 hours ago
1
Women's Basketball

WNIT 2022: UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions

By Sam Connon and Benjamin Royer6 hours ago
FEhXmvBVgAY0zUc
Football

Running Back Roderick Robinson II Puts UCLA Football in Top 9

By Benjamin Royer7 hours ago
AP206301
Women's Basketball

UCLA vs. UC Irvine WNIT: How to Watch, Game Info, Championship Odds

By Sam Connon8 hours ago
USATSI_17908904
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA Players Talk Avoiding March Madness Upset Against Akron

By Sam Connon22 hours ago
USATSI_17919054
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Beats Akron in Tight NCAA Tournament Opener

By Sam Connon23 hours ago
USATSI_17343630
Football

Mater Dei Offensive Linemen DeAndre Carter, Brandon Baker Earn UCLA Football Offers

By Sam ConnonMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17270442
Men's Basketball

Mick Cronin Signs New 6-Year Contract With UCLA Men's Basketball

By Sam ConnonMar 17, 2022