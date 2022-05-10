Ron Holland Previews UCLA Men's Basketball Official Visit in Sports Illustrated Blog

A dynamic forward that recently made the Bruins a semifinalist has updated fans on his recruitment in his most recent SI blog.

Class of 2023 forward Ron Holland announced his top eight finalists on Sunday, and UCLA men’s basketball made the cut. The Bruins offered the Duncanville (TX) product on Sept. 14 and have become true contenders for his commitment alongside Kentucky, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Houston, Memphis and the NBA G League.

On Tuesday morning, Holland published a Sports Illustrated blog and shared his thoughts on high school, his upcoming UCLA official visit and more casual topics as well.

Holland has already taken an official visit to Memphis – a trip that took place more than half a year ago on Oct. 5 – and will now be flying out to the West Coast to take in what Westwood has to offer on May 13.

Within the blog, the 247Sports Composite five-star prospect expressed how much he is looking forward to getting to UCLA this weekend.

“I’m excited because I’m headed to UCLA for my visit on Thursday!” Holland wrote.

The Lonestar State forward then wrote about getting out of his own head and that going to Los Angeles could be the perfect outlet to help with that issue.

“I think this week at UCLA will be a good break from everything for me,” Holland wrote. “Whenever I need to step away from things for a while, I usually just get sleep, rest, get recovery, play the videogame, and unwind. I definitely need that.”

Since cutting down his list to eight, Holland said he has seen a change in how coaches are communicating him.

Holland said he plans to take his time with his decision but that certain schools “have turned things up” in regards to his recruitment.

Over the past two weeks, UCLA has missed out on the commitments of class of 2023 prospects, Dusty Stromer – who committed to Gonzaga – and Rayvon Griffith – who committed to Cincinnati.

Still being in the hunt for Holland, shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter and forward KJ Evans – who each selected the Bruins as semifinalists of their own – gives coach Mick Cronin an opportunity to land two of the top prospects that UCLA is still in the hunt for.

There will be a large amount of turnover following the 2022-2023 season and the Bruins will have many scholarship spots to fill.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, David Singleton and Amari Bailey will all likely say farewell to Westwood after the upcoming campaign. Jules Bernard, who is currently in the 2022 NBA Draft process, may also be a part of this list should he return for his super senior year at UCLA.

Cronin securing the commitment of Holland could be the domino to lead to other Bruins’ commitments, but if the coaching staff is unable to, there will need to be another pivot in the staff’s recruiting strategy once again.

