UCLA Men's Basketball Bracketology Roundup: March 1

March is upon us and the Bruins have one game to go before the Pac-12 tournament begins.

No. 17 UCLA men’s basketball (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) finished February with a win against conference middler Washington, but a recent loss to Oregon may have stunted the Bruins’ chances of rising in the most recent March Madness projections.

Win or lose in their upcoming games, UCLA seems to have solidified a top-half seeding, but with a game against No. 16 USC on Saturday and a conference tournament run possible, the Bruins could still reach higher than where they currently stand in the first March projections.

Here is where UCLA has been projected to land in brackets from experts across the internet.

ESPN - Joe Lunardi

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 16 Alcorn State (Automatic Qualifier)/New Orleans (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 8 Colorado State

No. 9 Xavier

No. 5 Houston

No. 12 South Dakota State (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 4 UCLA

No. 13 Toledo (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 6 LSU

No. 11 Michigan

No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 14 New Mexico State. (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 7 Marquette

No. 10 San Francisco

No. 2 Purdue

No. 15 Montana State (Automatic Qualifier)

Pac-12 (4): No. 1 Arizona, No. 4 UCLA, No. 6 USC, Oregon (First Four Out)

Projected into the West region alongside top-seeded Gonzaga, UCLA might have to face off with the Bulldogs as soon as the Sweet 16.

The Bruins have never faced off against their possible first-round opponent Toledo. Should they advance to the second round, they would be taking on either Houston or South Dakota State.

UCLA has not played Houston since 2001, but has defeated the Cougars in six-straight appearances heading back to 1968. Against Summit League regular season champion South Dakota State, the Bruins have a clean slate and the possible second-round matchup would be their very first against each other.

Throughout the rest of the region, UCLA has a fair share of recent history against possible opponents. Defeating both Marquette and Michigan in the past two seasons, both teams could be looking for revenge against the Bruins. Former Bruin forward Shareef O’Neal plays for LSU, and Xavier may hold a grudge against coach Mick Cronin, former coach of their rival Cincinnati.

CBS Sports - Jerry Palm

South Region

No. 1 Arizona

No. 16 Colgate

No. 8 Murray State

No. 9 Iowa

No. 5 UCLA

No. 12 BYU

No. 4 Tennessee

No. 13 Towson

No. 6 USC

No. 11 Memphis/Wake Forest

No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 14 Texas State

No. 7 LSU

No. 10 San Francisco

No. 2 Providence

No. 15 Jacksonville State

Pac-12 (4): No, 1 Arizona, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 USC, Oregon (First Four Out)

The Bruins will have already played Arizona and USC at least twice heading into March Madness and in this projection, the blue and gold could face their Pac-12 rivals a third time before reaching the Final Four. In reality, it is unlikely that the selection committee would put all three of a power conference’s representatives in one region.

UCLA played BYU in the first round of last year’s edition of March Madness. In 2022, it is possible the Bruins and Cougars will battle in round two of a West Coast showdown.



In the second round, the Bruins could face the Volunteers of Tennessee or Towson’s Tigers. Both would be practically fresh history. UCLA has only played and beaten Tennessee once and has never battled Towson.

Murray State is where coach Mick Cronin spent his first three years as a head coach, and these seedings could provide a neutral site homecoming in a playoff environment.

USA Today - Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 Iowa State

No. 9 Wyoming

No. 4 UCLA

No. 13 New Mexico State

No. 5 Alabama

No. 12 SMU/Michigan

No. 3 Tennessee

No. 14 Wagner

No. 6 UConn

No. 11 Loyola Chicago

No. 7 Marquette

No. 10 Davidson

No. 2 Purdue

No. 15 Texas State

Pac-12 (4): No. 1 Arizona, No. 4 UCLA, No. 6 USC, Oregon (Next Four Out)

UCLA may be unable to escape Gonzaga in March Madness, as in another bracket, the Bruins could win twice and be forced into a matchup against the Bulldogs.

New Mexico State has never defeated UCLA, so in the first round, the Bruins could earn the ninth victory against the Aggies. The last time they faced off, Malcolm Lee scored 20 points and helped lead the Bruins to a 100-68 win in 2009.

Defeating Alabama and Michigan in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in last year’s March Madness, UCLA could face off against two teams with strong reasons to try and knock off the higher-ranked Bruins this time around.

The Bruins defeated Marquette earlier this year and could compete against the Golden Eagles once again. Since losing to UCLA, Shaka Smart’s team has become one of the most dangerous teams in the Big East despite their fifth-place record in the conference.

Sports Illustrated - Kevin Sweeney

South Region

No. 1 Baylor

No. 16 Bryant (Automatic Qualifier)/Norfolk State (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 8 Boise State

No. 9 Davidson (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 4 UCLA

No. 13 Iona (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 5 Alabama

No. 12 North Carolina/Indiana

No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 14 Princeton (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 6 Michigan State

No. 11 Miami

No. 7 LSU

No. 10 San Diego State

No. 2 Duke (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 15 Longwood (Automatic Qualifier)

Pac-12 (4): No. 1 Arizona, No. 4 UCLA, No. 6 USC, Oregon (First Four Out)

Baylor would be the top seed in UCLA’s region — the South — in this bracket projection. The Bears and Bruins missed out on an NCAA championship showdown last year, but in 2022, the two teams could compete in the Sweet 16.

Iona and their coach Rick Pitino could be a fascinating matchup in the first round, considering Cronin was an assistant under Pitino during their time together at Louisville two decades ago. Their coaching relationship has remained strong, with Pitino even sending congratulations to Cronin after the Bruins dropped out of the tournament last spring.

In addition to the possible rematch against Alabama in the second round, possible pairings against fellow blue bloods’ North Carolina and Indiana could provide entertaining duels as well.

UCLA played Michigan State in the First Four last year, as well as opening the 2020-21 season against San Diego State. The Bruins are familiar with both teams and could have gameplans ready should they face off in March against the Spartans or Aztecs.

