UCLA Men's Basketball Target Andrej Stojakovic Reveals Commitment Date

The Bruins are on the verge of learning the answer to one of their biggest questions of the recruiting cycle.

Class of 2023 small forward Andrej Stojakovic revealed Friday that he will be announcing his commitment Nov. 7, live on CBS Sports HQ. The Jesuit (CA) wing put UCLA men's basketball in his top four back on Sept. 28, alongside Stanford, Texas and Oregon.

Stojakovic was previously considering Duke, Virginia, St. Mary's and others, but he has his field locked at four heading into Monday.

Stojakovic's first official visit was to Stanford back on June 1, and he went to UCLA for one of June 14. His most recent stops were at Texas on Sept. 9 and Oregon on Sept. 16.

The official visit Stojakovic took to Westwood came just days after coach Mick Cronin added Serbia native Ivo Simovic to his staff as an assistant. Stojakovic's father – former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic – is Serbian, and Simovic is regarded as one of the top up-and-coming international recruiters in the college game.

Stojakovic also plays his AAU ball for the Compton Magic, a pipeline of sorts for UCLA over the past decade or so. Assistant coach Rod Palmer was a co-founder of the program and still has strong ties to fellow co-founder Etop Udo-Ema, who still runs the team.

Johnny Juzang, Jaylen Hands, Jaylen Clark, Jules Bernard, Dylan Andrews, Jalen Hill, Ike Anigbogu and TJ Leaf all played for the Magic before joining the Bruins. UCLA already has a Magic commit in its class of 2023, as well – Stojakovic's teammate, power forward Devin Williams.

The Bruins have long been considered one of the favorites in the race of Stojakovic's commitment, but the Cardinal have apparently emerged as a serious player down the stretch. Still, though, all four crystal ball predictions from 247Sports experts and six of the seven FutureCast predictions from Rivals analysts have Stojakovic picking UCLA.

Strojakovic is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks No. 4 at his position, No. 4 in California and No. 21 in his class overall. Stojakovic is the No. 5 uncommitted prospect remaining in the country and No. 2 in the state.

The 6-foot-7 small forward averaged 25.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game as a junior for Jesuit last season, and he is a career 40% shooter from beyond the arc and 80% shooter from the free throw line.

The month of November will be decisive in determining where UCLA's 2023 recruiting class finishes in the rankings. Five-star power forward Ron Holland, who put the Bruins in his top three, wound up committing to Texas on Saturday, crossing another top-target off of Cronin's board.

Five-star guard Isaiah Collier is slated to commit to either UCLA, USC, Michigan or Cincinnati on Nov. 16, just over a week after Stojakovic makes his decision public.

As it stands, the Bruins currently boast the No. 27 class in the country with four-star power forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams already in-house. With Holland off the table, UCLA could climb as high as No. 3 if it can reel in both of its remaining five-star targets.

Getting Stojakovic alone would give the Bruins the No. 9 class in the country, three spots higher than where their 2022 class ranked.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC/TWITTER