UCLA won its first Big Ten Tournament game, defeating No. 14 seed Rutgers 72–59.

Earlier this season, UCLA beat Rutgers by 32 points, but the result was not nearly as dominant this time around. The difference was largely due to UCLA’s starters playing well below expectations and failing to find the same efficiency they had in the first matchup. Something will need to improve moving forward.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots a free throw against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Trent Perry was slightly disappointing in this matchup. His 12 points on 2-of-8 shooting make it difficult to fully trust his scoring moving forward. However, he was able to balance that out with four rebounds and four assists, so the performance was not entirely negative.

For that reason, he earns a B-. His 12 points were enough to contribute in a game that remained fairly close, but Perry will need to find more consistency scoring the ball as the tournament continues. Not bad, but not great either.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent recorded the first triple-double in a Big Ten Tournament game. The performance was remarkable and showcased how versatile Dent can be on the court. Perhaps most surprising was his 10 rebounds, which led UCLA in that category.

For that reason, Dent earns an A+. Being able to dominate in three different statistical categories separates him from many players in the conference. If he can maintain this level of play against Michigan State, UCLA could make some serious noise later in the tournament.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark had another rough performance. It appears he is still working to find his rhythm in UCLA’s system since returning from injury. However, missed shots are still missed shots, and Clark missed several opportunities in this game. As UCLA’s best perimeter shooter, that cannot become a recurring trend.

His scoring ability has clearly taken a hit since returning. If Clark can rediscover his shot, UCLA will become a much more dangerous team in the Big Ten. Until that happens, though, his performance earns a C.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) lets out a yell after scoring while Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) (left) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) (right) look on in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. played a solid game — not spectacular, but certainly effective. His 3-of-7 shooting slowed his offensive momentum slightly, but he was able to get to the free-throw line six times during the game. That aggressiveness helped open up the paint for other Bruins.

It would still be nice to see him grab a few more rebounds down the stretch. While six rebounds are respectable, it is not enough to truly intimidate opposing teams. For this game, however, he earns a B.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This was a fairly typical Tyler Bilodeau performance. He shot efficiently, got to the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. It is clear that without Bilodeau, UCLA may have struggled to secure this win.

If another UCLA starter can consistently score 20 points alongside him, the Bruins will become extremely difficult to stop. Bilodeau continues to be one of the most reliable offensive options on the roster.