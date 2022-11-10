WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on UCLA's Rebounding, Watching Sister's Debut

UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Jaquez talked about watching his sister suit up for UCLA women's basketball, how he was able to add dimensions to his game while struggling through ankle injuries last season, his biggest team-wide takeaways from the win over Sacramento State, Jaylen Clark's infectious defense and how the younger players are going to be incorporated as the year goes on.

What was it like to watch your sister's first college game?

It was a special moment. It's crazy how fast time flies. We were just – it feels like just yesterday we were talking about going to school here and how she wanted to come and play. Now, to see her hit her first 3, I mean, that was a very special moment.

How would you assess her first game?

Well, I really only got to see the first half cause I had to go in, but I thought she played really well, she played hard, and that's really all you can ask for. I was really very proud of her.

Any benefits to the injuries last year helping you expand your game? Helping you now?

Yeah, I think so. I think I had to work on a lot more things in the post and work that way. Whereas you can see, in the last game, I was doing a lot more downhill stuff that I'm accustomed to. But I think just being able to learn two different styles of basketball is definitely beneficial for anyone trying to play basketball.

Team-wide takeaways from the game? Things you need to work on?

I think, as I went through the film – just trying to think, I've got a lot of thoughts in my head. Uh, I thought we moved the ball really well. How many did we score, 75? Close to 80? 76 points, so I think that was really great. And I really love how everyone was able to get, you know, get to their spots and get buckets. And that's really the mold of a good team, is when you have many guys that can attack and score from many different areas. And I think our defense was great. Jaylen Clark, I mean, you guys saw. He played a tremendous game – seven steals, incredible. So I was really happy with our first game performance, there were a lot of things we have to improve on defensively as well, but that will come, and I was just very satisfied.

Jaylen was the first player in 20 years to put up that stat line at the NBA, WNBA, NCAAM or NCAAW level?

Yeah, that's a crazy stat line. Jaylen Clark, I mean, that's the guy that's gonna do it. He's been tremendous this offseason. I know that he pushes me to get better, I get guarded by him every day in practice. So I think he helps me and I help him, I try my best to get him as ready as possible for these games.

What makes him so good at steals?

It's just his – what's the word I'm looking for – he just has a knack for getting the ball. He's really got great instincts, he knows when someone's gonna pass and when to be in the passing lane. It's just one of those things you can't teach, he just has it.

How much easier is it to incorporate young players when the veterans already have such well-defined roles?

Um, I think – like you said – we do have a solid group of older guys as well, so it's very important for us to try to put these freshmen in a position where they can succeed in the best way possible for themselves and, as well, for our team. And it's really just a lot of these games, I think, it's gonna take a little time for everyone to really just get settled into their role and what they're expected to do. But, I mean, at the same time, we're all expected to do the same thing – share the ball, play defense and play as hard as we can.

What's the key to improving defensive rebounding? All hands on deck?

Yeah, it's really – yeah, five guys box out, don't let your man get the ball and once it's on the floor, just go get it. I think it's as simple as that.

