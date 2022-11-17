Skip to main content

WATCH: Jaylen Clark on UCLA Playing Big Games, Success in Hines Runs

The Bruins will play Illinois on Friday, and then take on either Baylor or Virginia on Sunday to round out the Continental Tire Main Event.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

UCLA men's basketball guard Jaylen Clark spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Clark talked about his mindset entering the big nonconference games in Las Vegas this weekend, how he worked on his 3-point shot in the offseason, what the Bruins were able to accomplish against the Toronto Raptors and other NBA stars in the Hines Runs, his position versatility over the years and what he learned from guarding big men as an underclassman.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UCLA Bruins

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 2.28.54 PM
Men's Basketball

WATCH: David Singleton Talks 3-Pointers, UCLA Prepping For Vegas

By Sam Connon
F7E89849-D133-453A-BE42-E245E623C30F
Men's Basketball

Class of 2023 Guard Sebastian Mack Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball

By Sam Connon
Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 2.28.26 PM
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Adem Bona on UCLA Debut, Adjusting to College Game

By Sam Connon
Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 4.32.55 PM
Football

WATCH: Zach Charbonnet Talks USC Rivalry, UCLA Moving on From Loss

By Sam Connon
Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 2.27.40 PM
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks Facing Illinois, UCLA's 3-Point Defense

By Sam Connon
Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 2.20.22 PM
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly on USC's Caleb Williams, UCLA's Injury Updates

By Sam Connon
Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 4.38.51 PM
Football

WATCH: Jake Bobo Talks Arizona Ending, Thoughts on UCLA-USC Game

By Sam Connon
FhqC4ehUYAERqCp
Football

Class of 2023 WR Jeremiah McClure Commits to UCLA Football

By Sam Connon