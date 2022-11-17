WATCH: Jaylen Clark on UCLA Playing Big Games, Success in Hines Runs

UCLA men's basketball guard Jaylen Clark spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Clark talked about his mindset entering the big nonconference games in Las Vegas this weekend, how he worked on his 3-point shot in the offseason, what the Bruins were able to accomplish against the Toronto Raptors and other NBA stars in the Hines Runs, his position versatility over the years and what he learned from guarding big men as an underclassman.

