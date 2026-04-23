Breaking Down UCLA's Recent Losses & Additions

UCLA has had a very eventful week, losing out on key targets while also adding to its roster.

In this edition, we break down what the Bruins have done in the transfer portal over the past few days and how it impacts their strategy moving forward. UCLA still has two open roster spots, and this past week may have reshaped how they approach filling them.

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Key Misses

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

UCLA missed out on John Blackwell, who ultimately committed to Duke. It is a tough loss. The Bruins were firmly in the mix and reportedly among his top choices, but competing with a proven NBA pipeline like Duke is always a challenge. Even so, being in contention for a player of that caliber shows UCLA is targeting the right level of talent.

The second miss came with Matt Able. Like Blackwell, Able took a visit to UCLA and represented a strong long-term piece. As an incoming sophomore, he would have provided stability and depth in the backcourt for years to come.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The common theme in both losses is clear — UCLA has been aggressively pursuing players who can change the program's trajectory. While they are at different stages in their careers, both Blackwell and Able fit that mold.

UCLA Adds Azavier Robinson

Butler transfer Azavier Robinson has committed to UCLA.



The 6’2” freshman guard appeared in 22 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. pic.twitter.com/VFk0mUIMME — PortalUpdates (@portal_updates) April 18, 2026

Despite those misses, UCLA has still made solid additions this offseason, bringing in Jaylen Petty, Filip Jovic, and Sergej Macura. After a brief quiet stretch, the Bruins added Azavier Robinson , a freshman guard from Butler.

Before his season-ending injury in January, Robinson averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. His versatility stands out, though he will likely begin next season in a bench role as he continues to develop.

New Offseason Outlook

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Following these additions and misses, UCLA still has two major needs: replacing the scoring lost from Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau, and addressing the center position.

The Bruins may be able to manage at center . Jovic and Macura bring physicality, and alongside Xavier Booker, UCLA could piece together a workable rotation for now. However, bringing in a proven center would ultimately elevate UCLA's ceiling much higher than what is currently on paper.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Scoring, however, is a bigger concern. Dent and Bilodeau accounted for over 30 points per game, and that production has yet to be replaced. Missing on Blackwell makes that issue even more pressing. However, UCLA's search for a superstar might still be on.

One name to watch is Tounde Yessoufou . The 5-star forward unexpectedly entered the transfer portal after initially being projected as a draft candidate. UCLA has already been linked to him, and landing a player of his caliber would go a long way toward solving the scoring issue.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has had a tough stretch, missing out on two high-impact players. Still, with two roster spots open and time left in the offseason, the Bruins have an opportunity to recover and finish this class strong.