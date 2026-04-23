UCLA Showing Interest in Promising St. John's Transfer
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The UCLA Bruins haven’t had much success in the transfer portal so far, but they are trying their luck again, showing interest in St. John’s transfer Joson Sanon.
Sanon is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound sophomore who has played at both St. John’s and Arizona State. At ASU as a freshman, he averaged 11.9 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the floor and 36 percent from three-point range. His numbers fell off at St. John’s last season, as he averaged just 7.9 points per game on just 33.8 percent shooting from the floor, 33.6 percent from three.
Sanon Garnering Interest
Now in need of a fresh start, Sanon has been garnering interest from UCLA since entering the transfer portal. He has been earning attention from plenty of other Power Conference schools as well, so Mick Cronin will have his work cut out for him if he wants his services next season.
The Bruins haven’t had a ton of luck in the transfer portal so far. Despite hosting visits for Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and NC State transfer Matt Able, neither player walked away with a deal in Westwood.
While Sanon had a rough season last year with the Red Storm, he has proven to be a capable player at the Power Conference level, making him an intriguing prospect for many programs. As far as the Bruins are concerned, they can’t afford to lose another transfer portal target.
UCLA’s Losses
The Bruins have dealt with the loss of several star producers from last season. Starters Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau are both out of eligibility, and Skyy Clark entered the transfer portal in hopes of earning an additional year of eligibility. With a lot of production heading out the door, the Bruins need to find ways to patch those holes left behind by their absences.
Despite their struggles in the portal, the Bruins do have a few things going for them. They’ve gotten commitments from Jaylen Petty, Filip Jovic, Sergej Macura, and Azavier Robinson in the portal. They’ll hope that Sanon will be the next player to join this group.
Also, the Bruins were able to re-sign each of their underclassmen from last season. Eric Freeny, Eric Dailey Jr., Xavier Booker, Trent Perry, and Brandon Williams all agreed to run it back for the 2026-27 season. At the very least, UCLA will have some solid continuity going into next season, no matter what happens in the transfer portal.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.