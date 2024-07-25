UCLA Basketball: Jaime Jaquez Inspired by Team USA Superstar's Work Ethic
Former UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is coming off a tremendous rookie season with the Miami Heat. The 23-year-old ended his first year with the Heat playing a significant role with one of the top teams in the NBA, and that should be the case when he enters his sophomore season.
Because of his tremendous rookie seasons, Jaquez earned a spot in the Team USA select team, which is filled with up-and-coming stars, whether in the NBA or college. Jaquez competed with some of the best players in the world to help them prepare for their exhibition games, including Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Although Jaquez has already competed against James, he had a firsthand experience of what makes James one-of-one. In a recent interview with the Volume's Jason Timpf, Jaquez spoke highly of James and what he learned from him to implement into his game and lifestyle.
"I already have incredible respect for what he's been able to do," said Jaquez. "The longevity that he is able to play. Just how hard he goes, coach [Erik] Spoelstra was telling me that this guy still wakes up at 6 am before everybody else and gets his lift in. The way he prepares for practices, it is like he is playing a game. You get to see that, and those are the things that I want to take and implement into my routines and my lifestyle. Just being able to see that was incredible."
James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time for a reason. His work ethic, commitment to the game, and overall accomplishments speak for themselves. There's a difference between hearing stories and actually seeing them with your own eyes. Fortunately for Jaquez, he was front and center to watch James do what he does best and get a few pointers from him.
The 39-year-old will soon enter his 22nd season in the league, and Jaquez hopes to take a little something from James as he seeks to get better and play for a long time.
