'Bleav in UCLA': Emergency Reactions to UCLA, USC Leaving Pac-12 For Big Ten

Sam Connon and James H. Williams break down the Bruins and Trojans' impending move to the Big Ten in this special crossover podcast.

In this special crossover episode between "Bleav in UCLA" and "Bleav in UCLA Football," hosts Sam Connon and James H. Williams share their thoughts on the monumental breaking news of UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. From financial implications to how the move could impact scheduling, rivalries and recruiting, there were seemingly countless dominoes knocked over Thursday.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

James H. Williams is the co-host of "Bleav in UCLA Football" alongside former UCLA linebacker Josh Woods. Williams is the Assistant Sports Editor for Digital at the Southern California News Group and has covered the Bruins for the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News and several other outlets.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

