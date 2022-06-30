'Bleav in UCLA': Emergency Reactions to UCLA, USC Leaving Pac-12 For Big Ten

In this special crossover episode between "Bleav in UCLA" and "Bleav in UCLA Football," hosts Sam Connon and James H. Williams share their thoughts on the monumental breaking news of UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. From financial implications to how the move could impact scheduling, rivalries and recruiting, there were seemingly countless dominoes knocked over Thursday.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

James H. Williams is the co-host of "Bleav in UCLA Football" alongside former UCLA linebacker Josh Woods. Williams is the Assistant Sports Editor for Digital at the Southern California News Group and has covered the Bruins for the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News and several other outlets.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA news stories: UCLA News on Sports Illustrated