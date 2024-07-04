UCLA Basketball: Is Jrue Holiday A Hall of Famer?
The UCLA Bruins basketball program has seen all sorts of stars come through over the years, giving it the notion of being a historic program. The Bruins pride themselves on developing talent for the NBA and winning while at the college level.
One of the better players to come out of UCLA in the past 20 years is point guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday has been a mainstay in the NBA for years after being taken No. 17 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers took Holiday and his career took off.
Now after completing his 15th season in the NBA, Holiday's legacy is being looked at. He has won two NBA titles over his career, one with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and this past season with the Boston Celtics. But has it been enough to make himself a case for the Hall-of-Fame?
Holiday has averaged 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game throughout his career. He is known for being a pest on the defensive end of the floor and teams have had to scheme against him during games.
While he may fall short of a bid for the Hall-of-Fame, Holiday is still a very good player. The Hall-of-Fame is reserved for the elite of the elite and Holiday may not make that cut.
This isn't a knock against him but the simple truth of how hard it is to qualify for that honor. He has had a great career, better than most players, but in the end, he will likely be remembered as a great player, but not a truly special one.
