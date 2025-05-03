Knicks vs. Celtics Opening Series Odds, Prediction and Preview (Boston Expected to Roll)
The Boston Celtics’ title defense continues in the second round against the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson, who hit a game-winner against the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 to advance to the second round for the third season in a row.
New York struggled mightily against Boston in the regular season, losing all four matchups and three of them by double digits. The only close game between the two teams came towards the end of the regular season when New York lost by two in overtime.
Oddsmakers have set the C’s as -800 favorites to win this series, and Boston is +205 to win the series in five games and +210 to sweep. So, the Knicks don’t have much of a chance in the eyes of Vegas.
Still, New York has one of the game’s best players in Brunson, and the C’s have dealt with injuries to Jayson Tatum (missed one game in the first round with a wrist injury), Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday (missed the final three games against Orlando in the first round).
Here’s a breakdown of the series odds, some trends to watch between these teams and my prediction.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Knicks vs. Celtics Series Odds
- Knicks: +550
- Celtics: -800
Knicks vs. Celtics Series Correct Score Odds
- Celtics in 5: +205
- Celtics in 4: +210
- Celtics in 6: +450
- Celtics in 7: +500
- Knicks in 6: +1400
- Knicks in 7: +1600
- Knicks in 5: +3500
- Knicks in 4: +7000
Knicks vs Celtics Series Preview
Boston has lived up to expectations all season long, winning over 60 games while posting the second-best net rating in the NBA.
The Knicks, however, have not. After going all-in for Karl-Anthony Towns, New York reached as high as third in the odds in the preseason to win the title. Unfortunately, it did not win a single game in the regular season against the NBA’s top three teams (Boston, Cleveland and OKC) and the offense in the playoffs has left much to be desired.
This team is very reliant on Brunson to score, playing a ton of isolation ball down the stretch of games. Brunson answered the call in the first round, putting up 30 or more points in five of the six games against Detroit. Things won’t be nearly as easy against a Boston team that is in the top 10 in the NBA in defensive rating.
During the regular season, Boston attacked the Knicks’ defense with a ton of high pick-and-roll, daring Karl-Anthony Towns to make a decision while in drop coverage. Towns struggled to deal with Tatum, who scored more points against the Knicks than any other opponent in the NBA did.
Boston bombs away from 3, and the Knicks struggled defending the 3-ball in the 2024-25 regular season, ranking 26th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
The Knicks are going to need an unreal series from Brunson to keep things close, and even that may not be enough.
Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
When it comes to betting on this series, there isn’t much value in taking the C’s to win since they’re -800. Instead, you have to pick an exact game total.
I will say, Holiday’s injury is a little concerning for the Boston defense, but the C’s have a ton of players that they can throw at Brunson, including Derrick White and Jaylen Brown.
On the New York side, the KAT defensive issues aren’t going away. And, to be completely honest, New York has questions about who will step up each night as the secondary scorer to Brunson.
The Knicks could not generate enough stops against Boston in the regular season to win games, and in the playoffs the New York offense has taken a bit of a step back. After posting an offensive rating of 117.3 in the regular season, New York was at just 109.8 in the series against Detroit.
Still, the C’s did lose a game to an offensively challenged Orlando team, and the Knicks have been elite at Madison Square Garden this season, going 27-14 in the regular season (they are just 1-2 in the playoffs).
I think the Knicks pick off one game, but that may be it.
Pick: Celtics to win series, Celtics in 5 (+205 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
