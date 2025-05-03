Knicks vs. Celtics Game 1 Opening Odds (Will Celtics Cover as Massive Favorites?)
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference – and two of the preseason favorites to win the NBA Finals – will face off in the second round, as the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics take on the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks.
These teams have looked a lot different in the playoffs, as Boston rolled through the first round – despite injuries – to beat the Orlando Magic in five games. Meanwhile the Knicks needed six games, and a bunch of one-possession wins (and Jalen Brunson heroics) just to beat the Detroit Pistons in six games.
Boston is a massive favorite in the series and in the opening odds to win Game 1, and it makes sense since the C’s are the No. 2 choice to win the title in the NBA Finals odds.
During the regular season, Boston dominated the Knicks, winning all four the meetings between the teams including three of them by double digits. New York has not looked like a true contender in the playoffs, and Jayson Tatum (35-plus points in Games 3 through 5 against Orlando) is ready to go toe-to-toe with Brunson in this matchup.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for Game 1, with Boston expected to roll at home.
Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +8.5 (-112)
- Celtics -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +300
- Celtics: -380
Total
- 214 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Celtics Injury to Watch: Jrue Holiday has a right hamstring strain and is day-to-day, according to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. The former All-Defensive team guard missed the last three games of the C’s series against the Magic, and he’d likely be one of the many options that Boston has to defend Brunson in this series.
On the Knicks side, there is a reason to monitor Brunson, as he rolled his ankle in the 2024-25 season back in March, missing a month. He appeared to aggravate the ankle multiple times in the series against Detroit, so he’s less than 100 percent at the moment.
Knicks vs. Celtics Trend to Watch: The Knicks really struggled against Boston in the regular season, as the C’s relentlessly attacked Karl-Anthony Towns in the pick-and-roll with Tatum. When it comes to Game 1, it’s worth noting that Boston actually struggled as a home favorite in the regular season and against Orlando in the first round, going 20-24 against the spread this season.
The Knicks have a penchant for playing close games in the playoffs in the Tom Thibodeau era, but bettors have to beware of backing New York since it has struggled so much against Boston in recent seasons.
