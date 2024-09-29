UCLA Football: Bruins Will Appear in Premier College Football Time Slot vs Penn State
The UCLA Bruins have had a lackluster start to the college football season as their first year in the Big Ten Conference has not gotten off to the way they had expected. In their first season under the leadership of head coach DeShaun Foster the Bruins have struggled to find continuity as a team.
After the Bruins were almost upset by the University of Hawaii during week zero of the season, there was an immediate indicator that this season was not going to be easy for UCLA. Coach Foster has been adamant about helping his group get better week in and week out, however, the schedule makers have not been kind to the Bruins this year as they have had some really tough matchups to start the season.
The Bruins played a ranked LSU team and a now 4-0 Indiana team who are going to be major contenders in their respective conferences. For an introduction to a new conference, this was by far a worst-case scenario for the Bruins as their schedule got progressively worse as the season progressed.
Saturday night UCLA have their home opener against the Oregon Ducks who are going to be a major contender for one of the 12 college football playoff spots. The Bruins have flashed moments throughout their first three contests, however, not enough where there is confidence that they can actually be a legitimate threat to win the Big Ten Conference.
The Bruins are likely to fall to the Ducks in week five of the college football season, with their next opponent not being any easier as they head cross-country to take on the Nittany Lions of Penn State University. This will be the Bruins's first game with a primetime slot this season, as national audience will watch as they try to pull off an uncanny upset.
Coach Foster has guided his team in no-nonsense manner as he tries to establish a culture for his newly inherited program. Foster has taken some criticism because he is not a 'ra-ra' style of coach, but he does pride himself on being a man of action.
“Talking isn’t really my forte. You can talk all you want and then get out here and lay an egg. And now what? Or you can not be a good talker, get out here and get these boys to play some ball. And that’s what it’s about,” he said.
