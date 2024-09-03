UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers, DeShaun Foster React to Debut of WR Rico Flores Jr.
Sophomore UCLA football wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. helped spark a comeback win over Hawaii on Saturday. The transfer from Notre Dame only hauled in three passes during the game, but took those passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in his first game as a Bruin.
Flores began with a 39-yard touchdown catch down the field from quarterback Ethan Garbers. The touchdown capped off a 96-yard scoring drive that put the Bruins on the board for the first time in the game.
On the ensuing drive, the 6-foot-2 receiver got open as Garbers escaped from pressure and threw the ball to his target. Flores caught the back and weaved his way 53 yards down the field. The Bruins were unable to punch the ball into the end zone this time, but Flores' play got them into field goal range in a close game.
Flores caught his final pass on a 10-yard throw for a first down on the Bruins' game-winning field goal drive, sealing just the second 100-yard game of his college career.
"Rico came out and he played a great game, especially in the second half," Foster told reporters after the game, via UCLA communications.
“He’s been awesome," Garbers added. "We’ve been building that chemistry ever since he got here in January. He seems to just be open and seems to be the right receiver. He’s doing a great job."
Garbers was sure to compliment his other receivers after the game as well.
"All the other receivers are doing a great job, too," Garbers said. "Like I said, we’re going to keep working. With the bye week this week, we’re going to get back in the lab and switch things up.”
Flores finished as the team's leading receiver of the day, but several other playmakers on offense contributed to the win. Tight end Moliki Matavao hauled in three passes for 42 yards, and receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, who briefly exited the game with an apparent injury, brought in three catches for 36 yards. All three players helped convert important first downs for the Bruins, allowing them to pull off the comeback.
