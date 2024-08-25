UCLA Football: Former Bruins HC Praises DeShaun Foster's Approach to Team
Local Los Angeles media have had plenty of opinions and criticisms of newly hired University of California Los Angeles head coach DeSahun Foster. There were those who questioned Foster's lack of experience as a coordinator and even found issues with his personality.
This unfair commentary was amplified after Foster went viral for his demeanor during his opening press conference as the Bruins' head coach
Foster's stoic demeanor was on full display as he did not have the 'run through a wall' speech that reporters were probably expecting. The former Carolina Panthers' business-first approach has paid off where it has mattered most and that's in the Bruins locker room.
Head coaching changes in the current college football landscape usually lead to a number of transfers. Coach Foster and his staff were able to retain most of their roster with the only high-profile loss being former 5-star quarterback Dante Moore who decided to join Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.
UCLA's 2025 recruiting class has also been a testament to the way players view coach Foster as a leader. The next group of freshmen to dawn a Bruins uniform have a lot of talent highlighted by a commitment from four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of former five-star now starting signal-caller for the University of Tennessee Nico Iamaleava.
Former UCLA turned University of Connecticut head coach Jim Mora spoke glowingly about coach Foster's impact on his players after he attempted to flip running back Keegan Jones. During a conversation between Jones and Mora, there was an immediate understanding that coach Foster had a significant impact on his players.
“He called and said, ‘Listen, I love this guy, I want to play for him,’ ” Mora said of Jones. “Which I thought was awesome. To me, it said a lot about the way not just one player, but I would assume all the players feel about DeShaun.”
“People have to lean in to listen to him and hear him, but the way he presents himself, people gravitate toward him and they trust him and that’s such a big thing.”
The media has been hot and cold when discussing Foster as if he didn't play six seasons in the NFL or the fact that he won 20 consecutive games as the Bruins' star running back in 2000-01.
More News: UCLA Football: Deshaun Foster Predicts Ethan Garbers Will Have Award-Worthy Season