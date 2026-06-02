2 Bruins Land on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
As UCLA embarks on a new chapter for its football program this fall, two former Bruins are being recognized for the contributions they made throughout their careers.
Ken Norton Jr. and John Lee are officially on the National Football Foundation (NFF)'s ballot for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, which will be announced early next year. Both have previously been included on the ballot for multiple seasons.
UCLA Bruins in the College Football Hall of Fame
UCLA currently has 16 members enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame -- 15 players and one coach (Terry Donahue) -- out of a total of 1,348. The most recent Bruin inducted was former Bruins' halfback Paul Cameron (1951-53), who was part of the 2024 class. Quarterback Cade McNown was the next most recent (2020), and other notables include Troy Aikman, Jerry Robinson, Billy Kilmer, Kenny Easley, and Donn Moomaw.
Notre Dame has the most Hall of Famers (50), followed by USC, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.
Defensive Menace
Ken Norton Jr. was one of the fiercest linebackers in college football during the 1980s. He spent four seasons at UCLA, becoming one of the top tacklers in program history, a 1987 First Team All-American, and a Butkus Award finalist. He also led the team in tackles in both 1986 and 1987, with over 100 tackles in each season. His accomplishments earned him induction into the UCLA Hall of Fame in 1998, during a 13-year NFL career.
UCLA won four straight bowl games with Norton Jr. in the middle of its defense, defeating Miami (FL) in the Fiesta Bowl, Iowa in the Rose Bowl, and BYU and Florida in lesser bowl games. The linebacker also returned to Westwood as a linebackers coach a few years ago, helping lead top-10 defensive units.
Legendary Leg
Lee had an illustrious college football career as a kicker for the Bruins during a similar era, becoming one of the rare special teams players to be selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft as a second-round selection in 1986. He holds program records for most field goals made in a game, in a season, and in a career; most field goal attempts in a season and in a career; and most points in a season and in a career.
Lee's career is also highlighted by NCAA records for single-season field goals made, field goals made over a two-year period (1984-85), made field goals per game, career field goal percentage, percentage under 40 yards, percentage over 40 yards, and career games with at least four field goals.
Hall of Fame Eligibility
To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, a player must be at least 10 years removed from his last college football game, have earned a First Team All-America selection, and must have played within the last 50 years. Their off-the-field efforts and contributions to the community are also taken into account.
Coaches must be retired for three years or be over 70. They must also have coached at least 100 games or 10 seasons and have a winning percentage of at least .600. Current head coaches are also eligible at age 75.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.