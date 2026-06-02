2 Bruins Land on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

As UCLA embarks on a new chapter for its football program this fall, two former Bruins are being recognized for the contributions they made throughout their careers.

Ken Norton Jr. and John Lee are officially on the National Football Foundation (NFF)'s ballot for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, which will be announced early next year. Both have previously been included on the ballot for multiple seasons.

Bruin legends and UCLA Hall of Famers. Congratulations to Ken Norton Jr. and John Lee for being named to the 2027 @NFFNetwork College Football Hall of Fame ballot! #4sup pic.twitter.com/vsxQ4coeTN — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) June 1, 2026

UCLA Bruins in the College Football Hall of Fame

UCLA currently has 16 members enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame -- 15 players and one coach (Terry Donahue) -- out of a total of 1,348. The most recent Bruin inducted was former Bruins' halfback Paul Cameron (1951-53), who was part of the 2024 class. Quarterback Cade McNown was the next most recent (2020), and other notables include Troy Aikman, Jerry Robinson, Billy Kilmer, Kenny Easley, and Donn Moomaw.

Notre Dame has the most Hall of Famers (50), followed by USC, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

Defensive Menace

Sep 6, 1986, Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins linebacker Ken Norton Jr. (41) in action assign the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium during the 1986 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Ken Norton Jr. was one of the fiercest linebackers in college football during the 1980s. He spent four seasons at UCLA, becoming one of the top tacklers in program history, a 1987 First Team All-American, and a Butkus Award finalist. He also led the team in tackles in both 1986 and 1987, with over 100 tackles in each season. His accomplishments earned him induction into the UCLA Hall of Fame in 1998, during a 13-year NFL career.

UCLA won four straight bowl games with Norton Jr. in the middle of its defense, defeating Miami (FL) in the Fiesta Bowl, Iowa in the Rose Bowl, and BYU and Florida in lesser bowl games. The linebacker also returned to Westwood as a linebackers coach a few years ago, helping lead top-10 defensive units.

Legendary Leg

Congratulations to former UCLA and Big Red kicker John Lee on being nominated for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame!



Lee was a two-time First Team All-American and boasted the NCAA's highest career field goal percentage among players with at least 55 attempts (.859). pic.twitter.com/EWXiKCOVk1 — St. Louis Football Cardinals (@BigRed_STL) June 9, 2025

Lee had an illustrious college football career as a kicker for the Bruins during a similar era, becoming one of the rare special teams players to be selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft as a second-round selection in 1986. He holds program records for most field goals made in a game, in a season, and in a career; most field goal attempts in a season and in a career; and most points in a season and in a career.

Lee's career is also highlighted by NCAA records for single-season field goals made, field goals made over a two-year period (1984-85), made field goals per game, career field goal percentage, percentage under 40 yards, percentage over 40 yards, and career games with at least four field goals.

Hall of Fame Eligibility

College football helmets from all the 4-year college football programs on Jan. 7, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, a player must be at least 10 years removed from his last college football game, have earned a First Team All-America selection, and must have played within the last 50 years. Their off-the-field efforts and contributions to the community are also taken into account.

Coaches must be retired for three years or be over 70. They must also have coached at least 100 games or 10 seasons and have a winning percentage of at least .600. Current head coaches are also eligible at age 75.