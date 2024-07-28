UCLA Football: Major Big Ten In-Game Changes to Improve Player Communication
Change has been the narrative for UCLA football throughout 2024. The year began with the departure of former head coach Chip Kelly, the promotion to head coach for former running backs coach DeShaun Foster, and now, the entrance to the Big Ten conference.
Amidst their entrance into the Big Ten, UCLA will have to not only adjust to new opponents and increased travel, but to the Big Ten implementing the use of helmet communication between the coach and his players. The NCAA approved college football teams to use coach-to-helmet communication in April, and commissioner Tony Petitti announced that the system would enter the Big Ten this season.
"This season we're excited to utilize technology to advance the sport of football," Petitti said at Big Ten Media Day. "Over the last several years, the Big Ten Conference steered by vice president for football administration, A.J. Eads, has championed legislation permitting coach-to-player helmet communication, and the use of sideline video for student athletes and coaches, both of which will be introduced this fall."
The addition of this technology is especially significant for the Big Ten, which saw the sign-stealing scandal from Michigan University. The Wolverines were accused of stealing the signs of their opponents using in-person scouts, which led to the suspension of former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for three games. This communication system is expected to make teams less reliant on hand signals.
For UCLA, quarterback Ethan Garbers will be one of the primary players using this technology. As the leader of the offense, Garbers will be in charge of getting the play out to his teammates and using the communication to make any late adjustments. The coach-to-player communication will shut off when there are 15 seconds left on the play clock.
UCLA begins their season August 31 at Hawaii. Their first Big Ten opponent will be Indiana, who the Bruins host at the Rose Bowl on Sep. 14.