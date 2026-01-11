Social Media Reacts To UCLA Snapping Their Losing Streak

UCLA was in desperate need of a bounce-back game after losing two close games in a row, and they found their next opportunity to do so against the Maryland Terapins.

Social media had been displeased with the team's play going into the game, and they consequently did not have much hype for the game before tipoff except for a few faithful fans.

Even then, things were not looking good for the Bruins with their crowd online, and even in person despite the home game.

Bout to watch UCLA get this win over Maryland. Let's Go Bruins!!! — Otto Rocket (@iMightBTorrence) January 11, 2026

Whole lotta empty seats at a UCLA home basketball game.. — Jason P (@Jpeezzy31) January 11, 2026

The First Half

The game started off better than the Bruins previous games; however, it was not a substantial improvement.

This was evident in the first six minutes of the game where the Terapins and the Bruins were blow for blow, nearly even with a score of 12-9 in Maryland's favor.

UCLA is not exactly starting slow, but they’re not exactly starting fast either. These look like two evenly match teams early on. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 11, 2026

#UCLA is half asleep. No urgency to match up in transition. Xavier Booker finds himself on an island against #Maryland guard Darius Adams, who blows by Booker and finishes as Eric Dailey Jr. shows no willingness to help. — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) January 11, 2026

In the next ten minutes of play UCLA began to pull away and looking like their normal selves, not having to wait until the second half to start ramping up their scoring.

The change in pace caught Maryland off guard, and it let the Bruins find a huge run to put themselves up 32-19 and give something for Bruins fans to be relieved about after their recent rough stretch.

#UCLA killshot @EvanMiya



Feels like the first of the season — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) January 11, 2026

This UCLA zone is completely baffling Maryland. It shouldn't be because they've seen a ton of zone recently, but it is. — Steve Gorgei (@GorgOnSports) January 11, 2026

The first half ended with UCLA continuing to dominate and make a case for the game to be put away at halftime.

Improvement after such a long time was easily noticed by fans, and that made them hopeful not only for the game but possibly for the rest of the season.

Best half basketball for ucla in a long time — year 23 (@johnrivers131) January 11, 2026

ucla's season might not be over — drew♱ (@drewxvz) January 11, 2026

The Second Half

The second half did not have the start UCLA would have hoped it to have, with the Terapins making a run and nearly getting back within double digits before the ten minute mark.

However, with the score slipping out from the Bruins hands head coach Mick Cronin was able to make crucial adjustments to his team.

The scoring began to flow again as it had in the first half with the Bruins back up 50-34 with 10 minutes to go, though focus was more placed on the games coaches than players.

@trillydonovan UCLA vs Maryland is a matchup of two coaches that are WAY too overdressed for their professions — Chris Howell (@ChrisHHowell) January 11, 2026

The game was essentially over after the first ten minutes of the half had occurred, and even though the Terapins put up a small comeback attempt it fell flat quite quickly.

The Bruins left their home stadium with a 67-55 win, one that was much needed, but received with a grain of salt by most of the Bruin faithful, but those who didn't simply rejoiced in the win instead.

"Coach Cronin should be really pleased..." – Gus Johnson



**TV pans to Mick Cronin looking like he wants to kill all of UCLA's players... — Gavin Carlson (@GavinCarlson_) January 11, 2026

UCLA beats Maryland, 67-55. Not the prettiest game, but it counts just the same. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) January 11, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .