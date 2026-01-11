Social Media Reacts To UCLA Snapping Their Losing Streak
UCLA was in desperate need of a bounce-back game after losing two close games in a row, and they found their next opportunity to do so against the Maryland Terapins.
Social media had been displeased with the team's play going into the game, and they consequently did not have much hype for the game before tipoff except for a few faithful fans.
Even then, things were not looking good for the Bruins with their crowd online, and even in person despite the home game.
The First Half
The game started off better than the Bruins previous games; however, it was not a substantial improvement.
This was evident in the first six minutes of the game where the Terapins and the Bruins were blow for blow, nearly even with a score of 12-9 in Maryland's favor.
In the next ten minutes of play UCLA began to pull away and looking like their normal selves, not having to wait until the second half to start ramping up their scoring.
The change in pace caught Maryland off guard, and it let the Bruins find a huge run to put themselves up 32-19 and give something for Bruins fans to be relieved about after their recent rough stretch.
The first half ended with UCLA continuing to dominate and make a case for the game to be put away at halftime.
Improvement after such a long time was easily noticed by fans, and that made them hopeful not only for the game but possibly for the rest of the season.
The Second Half
The second half did not have the start UCLA would have hoped it to have, with the Terapins making a run and nearly getting back within double digits before the ten minute mark.
However, with the score slipping out from the Bruins hands head coach Mick Cronin was able to make crucial adjustments to his team.
The scoring began to flow again as it had in the first half with the Bruins back up 50-34 with 10 minutes to go, though focus was more placed on the games coaches than players.
The game was essentially over after the first ten minutes of the half had occurred, and even though the Terapins put up a small comeback attempt it fell flat quite quickly.
The Bruins left their home stadium with a 67-55 win, one that was much needed, but received with a grain of salt by most of the Bruin faithful, but those who didn't simply rejoiced in the win instead.
