UCLA Football: Media Day Bruins Players Talk Ideal Non-Football Olympic Sport
As the 2024 Paris Olympics goes on, some people may ponder what sport they would want to represent their country for. Due to American football not being an Olympic sport, UCLA football players Ethan Garbers, J. Michael Sturdivant, and Jay Toia shared which non-football Olympic sport they would want to win a gold medal in.
Sturdivant, a redshirt junior wide receiver, ended the 2023 season with a 25-game streak of recording at least one reception per game. Similarly to his football position, his choice for an Olympic gold medal would also rely on his speed.
“I would go with the 100-meter dash,” Sturdivant said in a series of rapid fire questions at Big Ten Media Day. “And, then take a little victory lap after I win.”
The California transfer ran a 10.39 100-meter dash and 21.23 second 200-meter dash at the Texas 6A state meet, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com.
Garber, the Bruins’ starting quarterback, threw 10 touchdown passes over his last 128 passing attempts of the season. The Offensive MVP of the Starco Brands LA Bowl chose an Olympic sport that requires strategic thinking and accuracy just like a quarterback.
“I would want to win a golf gold medal for sure. That’d be cool.” Garber said.
Toia, a senior defensive lineman, started in 12 out the Bruins’ 13 games last season. The Los Angeles native opted for an Olympic sport that would allow him to utilize his 6-foot-3, 325-pound build.
“I would want to win a shot put gold [medal],” Toia said. “I did a little shot put in high school, and it was pretty fun.”
Toia is ranked as the second all-time leading 10 lb shot putter in Grace Bretheren High School’s track and field program history, throwing 39-feet-11. He is also ranked 20th for 16 kg discus, recording 76 feet, according to Athletic.Net.
While this trio's athletic abilities may never win them an Olympic gold medal, one day they could earn themselves a Super Bowl ring.
