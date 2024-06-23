UCLA Names 7 Athletes to Bruins Hall of Fame
UCLA has announced the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024, per their athletics communications. Seven former Bruin athletes are set to get inducted into the Hall of Fame, including football defensive back Milt Davis, men's basketball player Rod Foster, men's water polo standout Sean Kern, men's tennis player Brian Teacher, women's golfer Charlotte Mayorkas, women's rower Vanessa Teff, and gymnast Vanessa Zamarripa.
The late Milt Davis played for the Bruins for two seasons, helping them reach the Rose Bowl in 1954. He later went on to play in the NFL for four seasons, winning two NFL championships with the Baltimore Colts in 1958 and 1959. He also made first-team All-Pro in 1957 and led the NFL in interceptions twice.
Foster played for the Bruins from 1980-83, averaging 12.1 points and 2.1 assists per game over his career. He helped lead UCLA to the national championship game in 1980, but they lost. He remains the school's all-time leader in free throw percentage.
Kern was the No. 1 recruit in the country coming into college, and delivered during his time at UCLA. He led UCLA to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1999 and 2000, while also winning the tournament MVP award both years. He was also the two-time National Player of the Year with the Bruins and a four-time All-America. He is also a former Olympian.
Like Kern, Teacher also led UCLA to two national championships, doing so in 1975 and 1976. He was a Pac-8 singles and doubles champion in 1974, and a four-time All-American. He went on to have a very successful professional tennis career, winning the Australian Open in 1980. He ranked as high as No. 7 in singles and No. 5 in doubles in the ATP tour.
Mayorkas was a three-time first-team All-America honor during her UCLA golf career. In 2004, she was the Pac-10 Golfer of the Year, won four tournaments and led UCLA to a national championship title. She was the team MVP twice during her career.
Teff was a three-time All-American for the Bruins during her rowing career. She was a four-time All-West region and UCLA's Most Valuable Oarswoman three times as well.
Competing for one of the most storied programs in all of college gymnastics, Zamarripa racked up 19 All-America honors, the second most in Bruin history. She led UCLA to three Conference Championships, as well as their sixth national championship title in 2010. Individually, she was the national vault champion in 2010, the Pac-12 all-around champion in 2010 and 2013, and a three-time Pac-12 vault champion in 2010, 2012, and 2013.