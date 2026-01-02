The UCLA Player Who Must Step Up Against #25 Iowa

UCLA is currently sitting at a 10-3 record and is looking to garner national attention with an upset win against the #25 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on the road.

A win on the Hawkeyes home turf would be the way to start the new year right , and every player on the team will have to show out in order to pull off a victory from stars to role players.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

However, there is one player in particular who needs to step up more than ever before, and that player is Donovan Dent, one of the more volatile members of the team.

So what has he done recently, and what needs to improve for the Bruins to pull of an upset win?

Donovan Dent's Play Recently: Up And Down

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Hamad Mousa (10) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Consistency is key when playing any collegiate sport but unfortunately, at least as of recent weeks, Dent has been incredibly inconsistent.

In a four game stretch he went from 10 assists, to four assists, then 11 the next week, and finally three in UCLA's most recent game.

The inconsistency has not only been in assists either, as it has affected his scoring as well which impacts the team heavily.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is surrounded by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4), forward Ali Assran (7) and guard Peter Bandelj (9) as he reaches for a rebound during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

In the same four game stretch Dent has had 12, 20, 16, and seven points respectively, never truly landing on a level of play that he wants to adhere to.

So something needs to change, or else not only will Dent have a harder time on the court but the team will suffer as well.

What Donovan Dent's Play Must Improve: Consistency

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is fouled by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Guzman Vasilic (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

UCLA needs to begin seeing consistent outings from Dent, otherwise wins will be much harder to come by and it will be much more challenging to come up with victories against ranked teams such as Iowa.

Should it come in indirect points by consistently attaining high levels of assists and spreading the ball out, then the team will greatly benefit and succeed much more often.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Guzman Vasilic (5) as he drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Should it come from direct points then that would be of immense benefit as well, as he will be putting more on the scoreboard and helping his team directly take the lead.

If Dent can change and get more consistent the team will have more of a shot not only against Iowa, but for the rest of the season, whether it be from a consistent output of assists or points.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past UCLA Bruins guard Christian Horry (7) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Donovan Dent has the potential to win games for UCLA, and he needs to improve if he wants to fulfill that potential, with his first opportunity to do so coming against the Hawkeyes.

