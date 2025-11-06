Where UCLA's Coaching Job Ranks Among Other Big Ten Gigs
The UCLA Bruins coaching vacancy is among the oldest openings on the carousel this season, which may be a bad thing.
The public perception of Westwood's gig has mostly been polarizing. Some feel it's a great job because of the location and conference, but others think it's the outright worst job opening among all Power Four vacancies.
The Athletic's Scott Dochterman ranked all 18 of the Big Ten's head coaching jobs regardless of whether they're open or not. And this college football writer is on the side that isn't too fond of the Bruins job. Here are his rankings which were split into different tiers.
Top Tier
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. USC
4. Michigan
5. Penn State
Second Tier
6. Washington
7. Nebraska
8. Iowa
9. Indiana
10. Wisconsin
11. Michigan State
Third Tier
12. Illinois
13. Purdue
14. Northwestern
15. Minnesota
Fourth Tier
16. UCLA
17. Maryland
18. Rutgers
The programs UCLA surrounds itself on rankings like these are pretty concerning but emblematic of where the Bruins are as a program in this day and age. Here's what Dochterman had to say about where he put the UCLA gig.
"There’s not much separating the league’s bottom three jobs, which face similar challenges residing in pro markets. UCLA has a vibrant history in all sports, including football. That’s more than Maryland and Rutgers can say. But the financial limitations are overwhelming, and the Rose Bowl (which is currently suing the school over alleged plans to move its home games to SoFi Stadium) offers no home-field advantage. It’s been a generation since the Bruins were consistently good, and there are questions about their NIL viability in football, especially when other sports command a major focus."
With a new juggernaut coaching job becoming available seemingly every week, it's hard to imagine the pool of candidates UCLA is looking at has gotten any bigger. You almost have to wonder if looking inward for the Bruins' next hire is best.
Skipper, Neuheisel Generating Buzz for UCLA Head Coaching Vacancy
Tim Skipper, promoted offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel and offensive and defensive analysts Noel Mazzone and Kevin Coyle breathed life into Westwood, winning three-straight games against No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland.
The resurgence reportedly shifted the focus of the UCLA brass and suddenly the Bruins may have had to start looking inward for their next hire. Skipper and Neuheisel generated a ton of national attention for their job righting the ship. Both coaches are well on their way to becoming a head coach -- whether it be with the Bruins or elsewhere.
UCLA Bruins on SI spoke to a prominent UCLA alumnus who believes that if Skipper isn't already the top option, the program should highly consider naming Neuheisel its next head coach.
Neuheisel, a former Bruins signal-caller, made it known that coaching his alma mater is a dream of his, and he certainly made a case to be a candidate for his job, revamping UCLA's offense midseason.
Skipper, on the other hand, isn't worried about a potential promotion, per se, but more about what he needs to do to be successful any given week.
