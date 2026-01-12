UCLA Lands Big Ten Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman

New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have done a fantastic job rebuilding the Bruins’ roster during the 2026 college football transfer portal window, securing commitments from 34 transfers and making progress with several other talented portal prospects.

Not only is Chensey bringing in a large number of transfers, but he’s also bringing in quality players, including a former Ohio State defensive lineman who was a blue-chip prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.

Ohio State Defensive Lineman Transfer Commits to UCLA

On Jan. 11 247Sports’ Chris Hummer reported on X that Maxwell, a transfer defensive lineman from Ohio State, had committed to UCLA out of the portal.

Ohio State true freshman DT Maxwell Roy (@MaxwellRoy8) has committed to UCLA, his agent @J_FrioEsq tells @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-3, 301-pound Roy was a 4-star recruit in the 2025 class and was an All-American wrestler in HS. https://t.co/k28I1p2RQy pic.twitter.com/NA37ynVpi7 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 11, 2026

Roy is the third defensive lineman commit the Bruins have landed through the portal, joining Cal transfer Tyson Ford, Texas Tech transfer Ameir Washington, and Rutgers transfer Darold DeNgohe.

He’s ranked as a three-star transfer prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, and Rivals’ transfer portal industry rankings list him as the No. 819 overall player in the portal and the No. 87 defensive lineman.

Maxwell Roy was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roy is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. He received offers from several Power Four programs and committed to and signed with Ohio State out of St. Joseph’s Prep.

He did not see the field with the Buckeyes as a true freshman, and at the end of the season, he entered the portal with four years of eligibility remaining. Although numerous schools, including Oklahoma and Clemson, were pursuing him, Chesney and the Bruins ultimately won his portal recruitment.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only is Roy a talented addition to the Bruins’ roster, but he also fills a significant need. UCLA will be without two of its most productive defensive linemen from 2025 in 2026, as Keanu Williams entered the transfer portal and Gary Smith III has exhausted his eligibility.

Landing talented defensive linemen through the portal was a priority for Chensey and his staff, and they have successfully done so, as Roy should be a starter for UCLA next season.

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the addition of Roy, UCLA’s 2026 transfer portal class now ranks No. 24 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

UCLA’s roster had plenty of holes entering the transfer portal window. While the Bruins may not field the most competitive Big Ten roster next season, there’s no denying that Chesney and his staff have set the program up for a far better 2026 season than 2025.

