UCLA Captain Breaks Down Nebraska's Defensive Front
If there has been one thing that's been the bane of UCLA's offense all season, it's been the offensive line.
Throughout the Bruins' 0-4 start to the season, quarterback pressure was becoming a problem. Nico Iamaleava remains one of the most pressured quarterbacks in college football. Ahead of their Week 11 matchup against Nebraska in the Rose Bowl, the offensive line is keying in on being better.
Unit captain Garrett DiGiorgio spoke to the media on Tuesday and analyzed what he's seen from the Nebraska rushing attack.
"They're very physical. They play very hard," the veteran offensive lineman said. "Coach Skipper talked about it being a trench game and that's what we're looking for. It's going to be a battle between our O-line and their D-line and our D-line versus their O-line.
"I think that they do a good job of moving and they're very good at pass rushing. So we have a good competition week and I'm looking forward to getting to go against guys like that of that caliber, too."
The Huskers present the Bruins with some unique challenges on both sides of the ball this week. On defense, it's a stifling front line. On offense, one of the nation's best rushers and a true freshman quarterback making his first career start.
Bruins LB Shares Plan to Stop Nebraska's Johnson, Lateef
The Bruins, coming off a much-needed bye week and a 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana, are in dire need of a win if they want to keep their hopes of an improbable 0-4 turnaround alive to make a bowl game. UCLA can only afford to lose one more game.
Nebraska's offense has the Bruins keyed in on two players ahead of Saturday's Rose Bowl clash -- running back Emmett Johnson and backup quarterback TJ Lateef, who is making the first start of his career as a true freshman.
UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods spoke to the media on Tuesday about what he's seen in the thousand-yard rushing running back and a fresh signal-caller stepping up and taking the charge.
"It's not a secret that their running back is good," Woods said. "He's taken a lot of carries in the games, so I feel like it starts with him, being able to control him. I feel it'll put us in a great situationa and have us dictate the game.
"We're going to respect every quarterback that faces us. He's a good quarterback, could do a lot of things. He looked good the last time he played. Just seeing what he can bring to the table. Hopefully we contain him."
The Bruins and Huskers kickoff in the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT, televised nationally on FOX.
