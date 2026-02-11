UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Exploring Nico Iamaleava's Expectations in 2026

After a rough 2025 season, Nico Iamaleava looks set to have a career year under Bob Chesney.

In today's episode, we will take a deep look at all the factors that could contribute to a great season for Nico Iamaleava. As well as a stat line prediction to cap things off. Obviously, Iamaleava did not have the best 2025. With Bob Chesney and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, the Bruins could be in good shape.

What Changed?

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For starters, the most obvious change has been UCLA revamping its staff. With proven winners like Bob Chesney and Dean Kennedy, the Bruins have a real staff to lead them into the future. Now compare this to Jerry Neuheisel's resume, and you could see why Iamaleava will have a great 2026.

This is no slight to Neuhesiel, as it is hard for any quarterback to succeed in the midst of a mid-season coaching change. In 2026, we should see more explosive and confident plays coming from the young quarterback.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The transfer portal is also very hard to ignore when understanding Iamaleava’s expectations in 2026. For example, receivers like Leland Smith , Landon Ellis, and Aiden Mizell will, without a doubt, increase Iamaleava’s production.

The Bruins were also able to add star running back Wayne Knight , who, with the James Madison Dukes, ran for 1,373 rushing yards along with nine touchdowns. With Knight expected to make a huge impact in 2026, this will help Iamaleava open the offense up much more

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the play action being a viable source of offense now, along with the other threats that we have mentioned, there is no reason why Iamaleava should not see an increase in all of his passing stats across the board. Only time will tell.

However, while his passing stats will undoubtedly increase, we could see a decrease in rushing production. Last season, he ran for 505 rushing yards and four touchdowns. With Wayne Knight being an established rusher, we will not see many Iamaleava-designed runs.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A lot of that production came from the pocket collapsing, where Iamaleava was able to pick up a first down more times than not. But with a bolstered offensive line, the Bruins will have to rely on their passing game a lot more.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Overall we could see huge increases in Iamaleava's passing number. 3,000 passing yard should be the minuimum. While steep at first glance, the Bruin now how the weapons to make this possible. His rushing could down, so expect around 200-300 yards on the ground.

